Facebook’s Dark Mode for mobile users in the making

In case, you haven’t noticed, Facebook has gradually pushed out new design to its apps and web platform since F8 2019. The new FB5 design looks more clean with minimalist material design approach, but what’s been missing is the dark mode. Apparently, that is underwork too.

As it was first spotted by Jane Manchun Wong, a researcher (via Android Police), Facebook is testing out the Dark Mode, but it isn’t ready for public consumption just yet and might be out in public soon.

Wong shared screenshots of the Dark Mode for Facebook’s Android app and one can clearly see that only a portion of the app has been revamped with dark mode thus far. We can only assume that Facebook Dark Mode for Android app is in an early stage of development, but you never know if the same is underway for iOS and other operating systems as well.

“I came across this unreleased Dark Mode in Facebook’s mobile app for Android by looking into the code underneath, which indicates Facebook has recently started implementing the long-awaited Dark Mode into their mobile app,” said Wong in his blog post.

Dark modes are becoming popular on more number of apps lately. Along with Facebook, Google and Apple have not only integrated it in their apps but also their operating system indicating a step towards development in their systems.

Meanwhile, in another Facebook news, tal media giant is also looking to add its name to Instagram and WhatsApp. After the change, the Instagram will reportedly become ‘Instagram from Facebook’ and WhatsApp will in turn be rebranded as ‘WhatsApp from Facebook’.

The new titles are likely to appear in the title for both apps in Apple’s App Store and Google Play store very soon.

—Zee Media Newsroom