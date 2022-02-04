Facebook loses daily active users for the first time in 18-years

Facebook lost daily global users for the first time in its 18-year history, the platform's parent company Meta reported Wednesday. It also reported lower-than-expected ad growth that sent its stock plunging nearly 20% which led to wipe out of roughly USD 200 billion in its market value.

Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg attributed the fall to stiff competition from fast-growing rivals like TikTok among young people. Facebook lost around 500,000 daily users in the last three months of 2021, registering 1.929 billion daily users in the fourth quarter of 2021, from 1.93 billion in the previous quarter.

The monthly user numbers stayed relatively flat at 2.91 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 4% year-over-year and growth across Meta's other platforms - WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram was modest. Meta's profitability also fell in the last three month of last year but it still made nearly USD 40 billion in profit in 2021, mostly from advertising.

The user growth slowdown came at a time when the company, formerly known as Facebook, announced that it would rebrand as a 'metaverse' company. The main Facebook app lost 1 million daily users in North America, where it makes the most money through advertising. That drop led to an overall decrease in daily users of Facebook globally.

Meta said it faced hits from Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) privacy changes to its operating system, which have made it harder for brands to target and measure their ads on Facebook and Instagram.