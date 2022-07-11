Elon Musk mocks Twitter with a meme after terminating takeover deal

Elon Musk

Twitter recently announced that it is contemplating legal action against Elon Musk over his decision to terminate a $ 44 billion takeover deal. Following the announcement, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has shared a meme to mock Twitter’s action. Without writing any caption, Musk just shared the image from his official Twitter handle. The meme makes a joke about how Twitter may be forced to disclose bot information in court. For those who are unaware, Musk asked Twitter to share the details related to bot accounts on the microblogging platform while finalising the deal. Few suggest that the information may be the key reason why Musk terminated the takeover bid. Musk’s team believes that the proportion of spam and fake accounts is "wildly higher" than what Twitter claims to be. You can take a look at the meme below.

Elon Musk is known for his sense of humour and his witty tweets but this time he may have to make some extra efforts to fight this legal battle. As per a report by The Hill, Twitter has hired a large New York-based law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP as it prepares to sue Musk.Twitter will file its lawsuit in Delaware next week. Meanwhile, Musk is being represented by the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

On Saturday, Bret Taylor, Twitter`s chairman said, "The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery."Musk announced the termination of a USD 44 billion Twitter purchase deal in a letter sent by Musk`s team to Twitter earlier on Saturday.Musk decided to suspend the deal due to multiple breaches of the purchase agreement.