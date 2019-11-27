‘Disappearing msgs’ soon on WhatsApp; here's what you can expect

Popular app WhatsApp may soon introduce new features for users. The company is working on features such as the 'Delete Message' option. This Delete Messages feature is different from 'delete for everyone' feature and will be available for one-to-one and group chats.

As per the WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks the app’s updates, the WhatsApp beta version 2.19.348 shows the disappearing messages feature which has now been renamed to ‘Delete Messages’.

In this feature, the user will be able to decide how long they want to keep the message. Options include one hour, one day, one week, one month, and one year. For example, if you select one hour, the message will automatically delete after an hour. However, it’s still in the trial and is not available for public beta users as yet.

If we got by media reports, the 'Delete Message' feature will also be available in Dark Mode.

The 'Dark Mode' feature is still under development. WhatsApp, the online messaging service, with more than 1.5 billion active users, has been lagging behind other apps in the implementation of the dark mode. All the other apps have been quick to implement the dark mode, however, Whatsapp is still stuck with its all-white interface.

It also revealed that there is no information available on the launch timeline of this 'delete message' feature. The company is currently working on a number of unreleased features behind the scenes.