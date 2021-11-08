Headlines

Content Creator and Popular Influencer Ali Alhashemi Opens Up About How He Feels About Helping the Cancer Patients

Ali Alhashemi, also known as Barber Al, is someone who not only takes pleasure in his work but also gives meaning to life by making his profession one that offers and spreads sincerity. Al began cutting his own hair at a very young age, and from there, he honed this skill. From serving his community to add thought-provoking Instagram stories, Ali Alhashemi is a master at what he does. He has offered ample financial support to those who need money, and motivation to the ones who are surrounded by distressing times.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 11:13 PM IST

Ali Alhashemi, also known as Barber Al, is someone who not only takes pleasure in his work but also gives meaning to life by making his profession one that offers and spreads sincerity. Al began cutting his own hair at a very young age, and from there, he honed this skill. From serving his community to add thought-provoking Instagram stories, Ali Alhashemi is a master at what he does. He has offered ample financial support to those who need money, and motivation to the ones who are surrounded by distressing times.

Barber Al wishes to be in the frontline to help cancer patients through his skilled work. Hair, as an entity, is a gift of God, and every individual wishes to have beautiful hair. However, for cancer patients, losing their hair is the first physical sign. It not only casts a tempering influence on their mental faculties but also makes them feel depressed for a long, long time. Ali Alhashemi has assisted those who have lost their hair because of chemotherapy by styling their hair with time and creativity. Ali enjoys his job because of what he can accomplish for his community and the confidence that he helps to generate for his clients.Today, Ali has become a great Instagram personality for creating inspirational content and for influencing people’s lives beautifully. According to Al, he discovers inner peace by bringing beauty to people’s lives. Cancer patients feel comfortable getting their hair styled by Barber Al because he comforts them and encourages them to stay optimistic even in trying times.  

Al’s efforts to give back to the community foster a unity of purpose amongst the visitors to his barbershop. They all go back and talk highly about their experience, which makes amazing Instagram updates about Ali Alhashemi.Alhashemi has a published book to his name as well, wherein he has discussed the spiritual contentment that he gains by offering what he does for cancer-afflicted individuals. According to Alhashemi, life is beautiful only if it spreads smiles in the most tumultuous of the times, and this is precisely what he aims to do through his skill.

  -Brand Desk Content

