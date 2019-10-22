Centre seeks three months from SC to frame laws to regulate WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter

The Central government on Tuesday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court seeking three months' time to frame laws pertaining to regulation of WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms.

In the affidavit filed in the top court, the Central Government has said that the existing rules need to be revised for effective control of social media, keeping in mind the increasing threats to individual rights and the integrity, sovereignty and security of the nation.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology told the apex court that internet had now emerged as a potent tool for causing “unimaginable disruption to the democratic polity”.

The Centre said that social media usage had increased significantly due to lower internet tariffs, last-mile connectivity, and increased access to smart devices.

The government stressed that platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and others should be made more liable towards the content that is published and transmitted on these platforms.

“As the internet has emerged as a potent tool to cause unimaginable disruption to the democratic polity, it was felt that the extant rules be revised for effective regulation of intermediaries, keeping in view the ever-growing threats to individual rights and the nation’s integrity, sovereignty, and security,” the ministry told the Supreme Court.

The government said that Right to privacy should no longer be used as a cover to carry out terror activities and new rules must be framed to safeguard the security and sovereignty of the country.

The affidavit has been submitted by the ministry following a petition filed by Facebook seeking the transfer of cases filed in three high courts on the linking of Facebook accounts of the users with their Aadhaar. The petitions filed against social media apps like Facebook, Whatsapp in Madras, Madhya Pradesh and Bombay High Court will now be heard by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court is also hearing a case filed by Facebook which vouches for user's right to privacy after a case filed by a state government argued that companies must reveal the identity of a person involved in spreading hate speeches and child pornography.

The Central Government filed the affidavit after the court directed the government to inform about the framing of rules regarding social media.