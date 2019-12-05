Brace yourselves! 'Most creative' restaurant names are here and they will make you ROFL
Zomato, the homegrown restaurant search, and food delivery platform, has the most quirky & witty tweets that always hook netizens. Recently, Zomato's simple question is making a buzz on social media.
In a recent tweet, Zomato asked the names of funny restaurants. “What is the most creative restaurant name you’ve ever come across?” Zomato tweeted. And since then Twitteratis have come with the most hilarious responses.
What is the most creative restaurant name you've ever come across?— Zomato India (@Zomato) December 3, 2019
From 'Aao kabhi haveli pe' to 'Btech Biryani', people from across the country shared the names and photos of restaurants that have unusual names.
Well, the replies show we Indians never shy away from showing their talents.
What are you waiting for? Here are some of the replies which may leave you in splits...
Fully Fed up ! #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/9lYDrxNSKx— Sunitha Simon (@sunitha_simon) December 3, 2019
Aao Kabhi Haveli pe. #ulhasnagar pic.twitter.com/opvzzw0Ug7— Jatin Ubnare (@jatin1d) December 3, 2019
Btech Biryani pic.twitter.com/wBrgr4viQR— RajeshprustY (@therajeshprusty) December 3, 2019
Banjara Hills ( Hydrabad ) Zomato did have Tieup with them pic.twitter.com/rjHSWIHGSu— The Name Is RK (@AskAnything_RK) December 3, 2019
Delhi pic.twitter.com/ZTFFrP4Jmi— Veer (@dillikakadak) December 3, 2019
Yep. pic.twitter.com/VRBx6VPJiN— Ishan De (@doncorleonID) December 3, 2019
I don't think there's even a competition here.. Khao, pio, wahi hago pic.twitter.com/FF3B4PIETE— jayant bahel (@jayantbahel) December 3, 2019
Somewhere between Mumbai and Goa pic.twitter.com/ZL5Mgn3o85— (@yash1o) December 3, 2019