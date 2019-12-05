Trending#

Chandrayaan 2

NASA

Telangana

Maharashtra

PM Modi

  1. Home
  2. Technology
  3. Social Media


Brace yourselves! 'Most creative' restaurant names are here and they will make you ROFL

LOL


Picture from Twitter

Share

Written By

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Dec 5, 2019, 08:38 AM IST

Zomato, the homegrown restaurant search, and food delivery platform, has the most quirky &  witty tweets that always hook netizens. Recently, Zomato's simple question is making a buzz on social media. 

In a recent tweet, Zomato asked the names of funny restaurants. “What is the most creative restaurant name you’ve ever come across?” Zomato tweeted. And since then Twitteratis have come with the most hilarious responses.  

From 'Aao kabhi haveli pe' to 'Btech Biryani', people from across the country shared the names and photos of restaurants that have unusual names.

Well, the replies show we Indians never shy away from showing their talents.

What are you waiting for? Here are some of the replies which may leave you in splits...