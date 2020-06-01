BlackLivesMatter: Twitter, Instagram change logo after George Floyd’s death

Social media is abuzz with the news over the killing of an unarmed African-American man by a white cop in police custody.

The incident has sparked massive protests across the United States and almost 40 cities and Washington D.C. across the face of the US have imposed curfews on Sunday.

Hashtags like #BlackLivesMatter, #WorldAgainstRacism, #ICantBreathe, and #BLM are trending on all social media platforms from the past few days.

Social media giant Twitter came forward to discuss the issue and has changed its display picture. The new display picture shows Twitter's iconic blue bird turned into a black coloured bird.

It has also changed the bio which now says, #BlackLivesMatter with emojis of coloured people's fist.

Following the footsteps of Twitter, Instagram has changed its display picture and cover image to Black. The cover image says, '#ShareBlackStories'.

Twitter had earlier shared an image that read #BlackLivesMatter with a caption which says,"Racism does not adhere to social distancing. Amid the already growing fear and uncertainty around the pandemic, this week has again brought attention to something perhaps more pervasive: the long-standing racism and injustices faced by Black and Brown people on a daily basis."

Derek Chauvin, Minneapolis police officer, was charged with murder in the death of 46-year-old George Floyd after a video clip of the officer kneeling on Floyd's neck generated a wave of protests across the nation.

Soon after Floyd's death in police custody last May 25, the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul erupted in massive protests which later on spread all across the country.

On Friday night in Washington DC, US President Donald Trump was briefly rushed to the White House underground bunker after protesters gathered outside the White House.