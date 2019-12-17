'Become a food blogger': Zomato question on free food gets craziest replies

Zomato, the homegrown restaurant search, and food delivery platform, has the most quirky & witty tweets that always hook netizens.

From its 'most creative restaurant names' to 'kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye', Zomato has always intrigued people.

Recently, Zomato's simple question is making a buzz on social media.

In a recent tweet, Zomato asked netizens to answer the craziest thing they have done for free food. "What is the craziest thing you've done to get free food?", Zomato tweeted.

what is the craziest thing you've done to get free food? — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) December 13, 2019

From gate-crashing a wedding to attending a religious function with family, Twitteratis have come with the most hilarious responses. Take a look...

become a food blogger — akshay (@aecshy) December 13, 2019

Pretending to work in the office until 10.30 pm so that HR can order food for everyone, including me. — Deewangi (@your_deewangi) December 13, 2019

Ek baar ladki dekhne chala Gaya tha — Kumar Yash (@KumarYash7) December 13, 2019

I knew the time of closing of that railway crossing so dominos was just opened the city .I matched the time, and ordered pizza and that guy gt stuck in railway crossing and i gt a pizza free of cost. — lifeisgood (@lifeisgood2211) December 13, 2019

Attended wedding without invitation @karthik_happali — Sagar Hiremat (@sagarhiremath91) December 13, 2019

Sang Happy Birthday for a random person on the next table, who was celebrating his bday with friends. Got free cake. — Parineeta Gopal (@paree18) December 13, 2019

After getting craziest reply Zomato India wrote, "Thank you for the creative replies, everyone. Here's another way: opt-in for On-Time or Free when you order online! (and hope that your order runs late)."

thank you for the creative replies, everyone. here's another way: opt-in for On-Time or Free when you order online! (and hope that your order runs late) — Zomato India (@Zomato) December 13, 2019

