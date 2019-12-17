Trending#

'Become a food blogger': Zomato question on free food gets craziest replies

Updated: Dec 17, 2019, 12:20 PM IST

Zomato, the homegrown restaurant search, and food delivery platform, has the most quirky &  witty tweets that always hook netizens.

From its 'most creative restaurant names' to 'kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye', Zomato has always intrigued people. 

Recently, Zomato's simple question is making a buzz on social media. 

In a recent tweet, Zomato asked netizens to answer the craziest thing they have done for free food. "What is the craziest thing you've done to get free food?", Zomato tweeted. 

From gate-crashing a wedding to attending a religious function with family, Twitteratis have come with the most hilarious responses. Take a look...

After getting craziest reply Zomato India wrote, "Thank you for the creative replies, everyone. Here's another way: opt-in for On-Time or Free when you order online! (and hope that your order runs late)."

What you have done for free food?