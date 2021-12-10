Awanish Singh: The journey of a small-town boy to the big road of success on YouTube

It does not matter whether you are from a small town or a big city, what matters is your thought of being successful as anyone who can dream big irrespective of where he comes from; will make it big in life. The same has been proven true by Awanish Singh via his journey from being a small-town boy to becoming a renowned YouTuber.

Hailing from a middle-class family in Ghazipur district of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Awanish Singh’s journey is nothing less than an inspirational one. Born on 13th November 1997 to his parents Manishkumar Singh and Ajita Singh, Awanish has persevered to be successful in his life. Since he was a child, he always had a keen interest in acting and hoped to be an actor someday. However, owing to his family's financial situation, he had put his dream on hold and completed his graduation in BA LLB. Still, whenever he got the chance to showcase his acting skills, he used to participate in the drama plays organized by the drama society in his law school. Witnessing his passion for acting, many individuals in his law school suggested he go to Mumbai and become an actor. However, when they came to know about Awanish’s family background, many of them steered him to start a YouTube channel where he could show off his acting skills.

Realizing the opportunity, Awanish wasted no time and started his YouTube channel in November 2016, but he didn't post any form of content on his channel until January 2017. One by one his videos started to trend and people began to take an interest in his content. His early videos featured content based on UP slang and most of the audience was entertained by his content. As he kept on posting content regularly, the number of subscribers on his channel grew from 800-900 to 900k to 1million in one year. At the time, only his mother knew about his YouTube channel and he believed that as his channel grew the rest of the family members will come to know about it anyways.

The increase in the subscriber count put pressure on Awanish to bring various types of content on his channel as no one liked to see the same type of video again and again. This is when he decided to make short films that would inspire people to change the way they live their lives. ‘The Life Recall’ was the first short film that he put on his YouTube channel and it showed the stories of people with drugs addiction and the reason behind it. Back then, no other mainstream YouTuber had released a short film and hence ‘The Life Recall’ was loved by the audience. Awanish was also the first among the list of youngest Indian Youtuber who had gained 1 million subscribers in the entertainment genre. Today, Awanish has more than 2.3+ million subscribers on his YouTube channel, more than 150+k followers on Instagram along a thriving Facebook account with over 1+ million followers. Through his follower count and content, it is undeniable that he is a social media star, influencer, and YouTube star, whose stardom is only going to grow.

Along with his YouTube career, Awanish always wished to step into the Rap industry. He had known how to write short songs and poems since he was a child. As a result, he had a goal to promote rap by getting a few lyricists to transform his stories into songs and putting them on his YouTube channel. For this, he met a few underground rappers, and then he had a realization that they could not do justice to his stories. Soon, Awanish started studying how to play with beats and stuff in the next six months and began writing raps and songs on his own. As of now, he is ready with his first rap album and is intending to release the same by the end of 2021. He is the only mainstream YouTuber who has turned into a rapper to date.

In personal life, Awanish is a humble guy who struggles to spend time with his family members in Varanasi he stays far away from them in Delhi. Even so, he tries his best to meet them whenever he gets time. He likes traveling on his bike and cherishing moments with his pet dog Rolex. He is a true animal lover and does whatever he can to help the ones in need. Awanish’s struggles are real and his story is real, and this portrayal of reality can be traced all along his journey, which is only going to be more fulfilling in the future, and would help others like him to believe in their dreams and know that they could one day, achieve their dreams.

