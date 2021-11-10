Artist Rubeena Siddiqui inspires the youth to believe in their dreams and work towards them

Dreams and adverse circumstances rarely go well together. However, it takes hard work and perseverance to sail through these circumstances and achieve your dreams. One such dreamer is artist Rubeena Siddiqui, who has traveled the distance between a remote village and millions of fans. Ever since Rubeena was a child, her family and teachers appreciated her acting, singing and dancing talent. Also, she is exceptionally beautiful and thus dreamed of becoming an artist. However, her roots in a village meant girls were demotivated from their dreams and convinced that marriage and family is their life. Rubeena, however, had her eyes set on her goal and she worked towards it. As a result, she has over a million fans today despite not coming from an influential family.

Rubeena wanted to show her talent to the world and thus she debuted on social media. Her immense success is clear from the 489k followers on Instagram and 1.4 million followers on MX-Takatak that she garnered in barely 9-10 months. It is inspirational that despite her background, she has reached such success. Rubeena remembers the days she felt clueless regarding her career and says that her difficulties strengthened her and motivated her to continue with her efforts. She also says that God has been very kind to her and she can never thank god enough for her success.

She is also eternally grateful to her husband, who motivated her and always stood by her side. When she started her social media journey, Rubeena didn’t even know how to operate it. However, Faizal Siddiqui, her husband, stood like a rock to guide her and to be a support when she faced trolls or negative comments. Fans praise her for her spectacular looks and acting talent. Rubeena posted a veiled pic on Instagram as her first post. Some days later, when she posted a complete glimpse of her beauty, her follower count increased exponentially. Later, all her videos received love and appreciation. Her first video hit 1 million views.

She also got popular with her YouTube song “Kamaal Kare tu” which was viewed over 1 million times. Right from her childhood, Rubeena has been passionate about dancing and singing and now focused on content creation to showcase her skills. Her content majorly focuses on beauty, makeup, and style niches. Viewers love her versatility and hope to see her more. She has also been the face of a plethora of branding campaigns. The success of Rubeena’s artist career shows nothing can stop a person who works hard enough to achieve their dreams.

We wish Rubeena luck and hope she achieves great heights in her career.

-Brand Desk Content