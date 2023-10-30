Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find best deals on top laptops under Rs 30,000

Hurry and unlock the amazing deals on laptops at surprising prices on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

This festive season, enhance your productivity with the latest laptops which offer great technologies and features and that too at an affordable price. Amazon has brought some amazing range of laptops under 30,000, so hurry and get your hands on this incredible deal.

The processor of the device is an Intel Celeron N4500 with a base speed of 1.1 GHz and a maximum speed of 2.8 GHz

It has 2 cores and a 4MB L3 smart cache and the memory is 8GB DDR4 RAM with a speed of 2933 MHz, and it is dual-channel capable

The storage capacity is 256GB SSD M.2, which can be upgraded to a maximum of 512GB SSD

The operating system that comes preloaded on the device is Windows 11 Home SL, and it has a lifetime validity

The device features a 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) screen with a Full HD (1920x1080) resolution and an antiglare coating,the display has a brightness of 250 nits, providing a clear and vibrant viewing experience

It is equipped with Intel UHD Graphics, which supports DirectX 12 for amazing graphics performance and additionally, the device supports up to 2 independent displays, allowing for multitasking and expanded screen real estate.

The AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor is a dual-core CPU with a base frequency of 2.60GHz and a maximum boost clock of up to 3.50GHz, It has 4MB of cache and supports 4 threads, providing a great balance of performance, power consumption, and value for your device

In addition, it features AMD Radeon Graphics, delivering excellent visual performance for your tasks and entertainment

The device features a 14-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and It has a 16:9 aspect ratio and narrow bezels, allowing you to enjoy your photos, movies, and games with crisp and clear quality

With 8GB of high-bandwidth DDR4 RAM, you can smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs simultaneously and with a 512GB SSD, you'll experience fast bootup times and quick data transfer speeds.

The device is equipped with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, which has a base frequency of 1.1 GHz and can reach up to 2.8 GHz with burst frequency, It also has 4 MB of L2 cache and 2 cores, providing a good balance of performance and power efficiency

In terms of memory and storage, it has 4 GB of LPDDR4-2400 MHz RAM onboard, ensuring smooth multitasking,It also has 64 GB of eMMC storage for your files and documents

The device features a 14-inch HD touch display with a micro-edge design, providing an immersive viewing experience, It has a brightness of 220 nits and a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels

The device is equipped with 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-C ports that support a signalling rate of 5 Gbp,these ports offer USB Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.2 functionality and it has 1 superspeed USB Type-A port with a 5Gbps signalling rate.

With Turbo Boost Technology, you can reach speeds of up to 4.1GHz, perfect for demanding applications, it supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless connections, and it also has an HDMI port for connecting to external displays

It delivers sharp details, vibrant colors, and an immersive viewing experience, with its 16:9 aspect ratio, ultra-slim design, and narrow bezels, you'll enjoy a visually stunning display

You'll have plenty of memory with 8 GB of Dual-channel DDR4 RAM and 2 SODIMM sockets, and for storage, you'll get a 256 GB SSD NVMe solid-state drive, with the option to expand it up to 1TB.

