Activate 'Facebook Protect' to make account secure, step-by-step guide

Here's an important update for Facebook users. But before that, check whether you are facing any difficulties in accessing your Facebook account. If so, the likely reason could be that you have not activated Facebook Protect in your account.

The social networking giant, also known by the new name Meta, is reportedly locking users out of their accounts if they are yet to activate the Facebook Protect with two-factor authentication. Earlier this month, Facebook began sending out an email to its users asking them to complete the process.

"Your account requires advanced security from Facebook Protect," asking users to activate Facebook Protect by March 17. For those who do not know, let us tell you that Facebook Protect is a security program that helps high-target accounts adopt stronger protection by simplifying security features like 2-factor authentication.

Facebook Protect also provides additional security protection to accounts and pages, and also monitors for potential hacking threats. So if you are yet to activate this feature in your Meta, then follow these easy steps to complete the two-factor authentication.

Step-by-step rules to follow

1. First open your Facebook account.

2. Now click on the drop down arrow given on the right side of the Facebook page.

3. Then click on Settings and Privacy and tap on 'Settings'.

4. Go to Facebook Protect and tap on 'Get Started'.

5. You will see the Welcome Screen, now click on 'Next'.

6. After this, click on Next appearing on the Facebook Protect Benefits screen.

7. Facebook will then scan the account for potential flaws and suggest what to fix when you have Facebook Protect turned on.

8. Common suggestions on what to fix include choosing a strong password or 2-factor authentication.

9. Then click on 'Fix Now' and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.