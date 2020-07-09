'Ab underground hone ka samay aa gya hai': Instagram's TikTok-like feature 'Reels' garners mixed reactions from netizens

With the ban on TikTok creating a huge vacuum for the 15-second videos in the Indian Internet space, Facebook-owned Instagram on Wednesday announced the extension of the testing of Reels which allows users to record, edit and share short multi-clip videos, to India.

People can record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects, and new creative tools on Reels.

With Reels, Instagram users can share short videos with their followers on Feed and, if they have a public account, make their reels available to the wider Instagram community through a new space in Explore.

Instagram also allows users to share the reels to Explore and gives users the opportunity to access a larger audience, especially since more than 50 percent of accounts on Instagram globally visit Explore every month.

India is the fourth country, after Brazil, Germany, and France, where the new format is being tested.

As soon as the Instagram Reels was launched in India, netizens couldn't stop themselves from commenting on this new feature. While some are happy that Reels will fill the vacuum after the TikTok ban, some seemed unpleased with the launch.

Here's how netizens reacted...

#instagramreels Instagram users after reels added by Instagram: pic.twitter.com/xBQPWeRpwp — Anand Agarwal (@Anandmay_Jn) July 8, 2020

#instagramreels Tiktokers on their way to do mujra on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/wgK67VnMfu — Shantanu Patel (@backbancher149) July 8, 2020

Instagram Introduce new #instagramreels post Tiktok Ban, Le Instagram CEO : pic.twitter.com/zKqpabtnMT — Dishant Mahajan (@DishantMahajan5) July 8, 2020

After tiktok ban in Indian, Insta introduced ditto feature #instagramreels Meanwhile Le Normal users: pic.twitter.com/rqkavSFgpb — Mausa_Ji_hn_hum_aapke (@teenyaar303842) July 8, 2020

If you are wondering how to use Instagram Reel, here's some help... 1. To use Instagram Reels you need to update your existing Instagram account. 2. Click on the story icon on the top left and you will find the Reels option among the existing ones including Boomerang, filters & more. 3. Click on Reels and select audio from the Instagram Music library. There is a vast collection of songs for users so they can create interesting Reels. 4. Just like TikTok, in Reels too there is an option to record original voice besides lipsyncing. 5. You can effects, set timer, and speed to edit videos with the options available. 6. Once you have created your Reel, you can share it with your followers or everyone on Instagram. It can be shared to Feed with a 'Reels' icon just as IGTV icon 7. Your Reel can be available in Explore so everyone on Instagram can view it.