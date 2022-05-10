A week-long social media detox can reduce depression and anxiety: Study

Representational image

Social media has become a major part of our life these days. Many of us use it even first thing in the morning and scroll our phones before going to sleep as well.

This means, we spend a lot of time on social media, which was a major contributor to depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.

The study also revealed that a week-long social media detox has resulted in significant mental health improvement of people who were suffering from anxiety and depression.

The study has been published in Cyberpsychology Behavior and Social Networking and conducted by researchers at the University of Bath.

It was also found in the study that a week-long social media break not only plays a significant role in alleviating an individual’s mental health condition, but also frees up a lot of time in their schedule.

To conduct this study, 154 participants, who are habitual social media users, between the ages of 18-72 were randomly divided into two groups.

One group was prohibited from using social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Tiktok for a week, while the other used it for 8 hours a week.

In conclusion, it was found that people who avoided social media for a week looked more optimistic and healthier.