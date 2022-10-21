How to date during this festive season? Here’s an expert guide to help you

Festivals can bring on various familial and societal pressures when it comes to our dating lives and choices. Bumble reveals traditional matchmaking by family and relatives as the biggest pressure faced by single Indians during the festival season in India. Daters in India who were surveyed also claim that they are asked questions about getting married (77.1%) and feel pressured to be in a serious, committed relationship (71.7%).

Almost 2 in 5 (39%) single Indians surveyed have experienced traditional matchmaking by families and relatives and over 3 in 10 (31%) single Indians have experienced questions asking when they will get married during Diwali. Over a third (36%) of single Indians surveyed said they have experienced traditional matchmaking by families and relatives during Durga Puja while over a third (35%) of single Indians surveyed said they have experienced traditional matchmaking by families and relatives during Navratri.

The festive season can be an easy time for finding love online. Bumble’s India Relationship Expert, Shahzeen Shivdasani shares advice to help you navigate dating during this time to find the right connection this festive season.