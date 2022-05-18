Here's how a new feature will allow user to leave a WhatsApp group secretly

WhatsApp provides new features to enhance the experience of its users and makes it convenient. If you also use WhatsApp on your smartphone, then you too must be a part of some WhatsApp group. However, there are situations when you would like to exit a group without other members getting a notification of it. Well, as of now that is not possible. But with the introduction of a new feature, one can exit a WhatsApp group quietly without others getting a notification about it.