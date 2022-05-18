Here's how a new feature will allow user to leave a WhatsApp group secretly

New feature will allow a user to exit a WhatsApp group quietly without other members getting a notification about it, except for the admin.
WhatsApp provides new features to enhance the experience of its users and makes it convenient. If you also use WhatsApp on your smartphone, then you too must be a part of some WhatsApp group. However, there are situations when you would like to exit a group without other members getting a notification of it. Well, as of now that is not possible. But with the introduction of a new feature, one can exit a WhatsApp group quietly without others getting a notification about it.
1. Only admin will get exit notification
For such situations, WhatsApp is working on another new feature so that no one will know even if you leave the WhatsApp group. According to the report of WABetaInfo, once this new feature comes, whenever a user wants to exit a group on the platform, then no one except the admin will get the notification.
2. Feature to leave a WhatsApp group secretly
It has also been told in the report that this feature is currently in the development stage, and it will take some time to reach beta users. It is believed that the feature to leave the group secretly will come for Android, iOS, and desktop users. However, it remains to be seen when it will be introduced.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
3. WhatsApp to soon allow 512 people to be added to single group
On the other hand, let us tell you that WhatsApp will soon allow 512 people to be added to a single group. At present, its limit is 256 members. Apart from this, it has also been learned that WhatsApp is also working on the communities tab, which will be introduced to the users soon.
(Image Source: WhatsApp.com)
4. WhatsApp testing new chat filter feature
Apart from this, WhatsApp is testing a new chat filter feature for all users. The new feature of the instant messaging platform will be for business accounts only and will allow them to manage multiple chats more easily. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the new chat filter will come to Android, desktop and iOS users, and will help users find chats easily.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
5. Manage multiple chats more easily
Filters include unread chats, contacts, non-contacts and groups. On selecting one of these, you will see on the screen what you have selected, and this will help you navigate fast.
(Image Source: Pixabay)