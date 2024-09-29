After the launch of iPhone 16 series, Amazon is currently providing the iPhone 15 (128 GB, Black) at a reduced cost of Rs 15,650 only.

The Apple iPhone 15 has been consistently on the market since its launch, often followed by discounted deals and offer on it soon after its launch. Despite the frequent occurrence of these sales, buyers can seize a great opportunity during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024.

After the launch of iPhone 16 series, Amazon is currently providing the iPhone 15 (128 GB, Black) at a reduced cost of Rs 15,650 only.

It is a great time for those who are looking to buy this phone. however, one must be careful before purchasing to look at the offer carefully.

The Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB, Black) is currently showcased on Amazon at Rs 79,600. After a 12% discount, the price drops to Rs 69,900. By trading in your old phone, you can save up to Rs 48,750, reducing the iPhone's effective price to Rs 21,150. Moreover, SBI credit cardholders can enjoy a discount of up to Rs 5,500 on EMI transactions, further cutting the final cost to just Rs 15,650.

The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch screen and was released in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black colours. Apple kept the design consistent with earlier versions but introduced a Dynamic Island notch instead of the traditional notch, a feature that was well-received in the iPhone 14 Pro models.

This model includes a 48-megapixel main camera sensor, delivering notable enhancements in daylight, low-light, and portrait photography compared to its forerunner.

Apple mentioned that the iPhone 15 offers "all-day battery life," although practical usage indicates it can endure more than 9 hours with regular use.

Powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chip, an advancement from the A15 chip in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, while the Pro models are equipped with the faster A16 chip.

Significantly, the iPhone 15 is equipped with a USB Type-C charging port, replacing the Lightning port seen in prior models and transitioning to the widely used USB Type-C standard.