Top-quality tennis cricket bats under Rs 1000 on Amazon

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

TS TET Result 2024: Telangana TET results declared, check direct link, pass percentage

Vegetable prices skyrocket across India; Onion, potato get costlier by...

J-K: 2 terrorists killed by security forces in Kathua district two days after Reasi attack

Kalki 2898 AD title explained: Why Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika-starrer is set in 29th century; know its Aryabhatta connect

Elon Musk had sex with former intern, asked SpaceX employee to have his babies: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Sanjay Gandhi says he has no money to pay rent: 'I am on verge of...'

Kalki 2898 AD title explained: Why Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika-starrer is set in 29th century; know its Aryabhatta connect

After Abida Parveen-Atif Aslam together on stage, UAE all set to welcome Enrique Iglesias on this date

10 deepest places on Earth that will give you chills

Avoid drinking water after eating watermelon, here's why

Here's how many crores Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan have charged for Kalki 2898 AD

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pappu Yadav, Newly Elected Bihar MP, Booked In Extortion Case, Calls It 'Conspiracy'

Queens Killing! Indian-Origin Man Shoots Brother Dead, Injures Mother, Kills Self In New York

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

Kalki 2898 AD title explained: Why Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika-starrer is set in 29th century; know its Aryabhatta connect

Kalki 2898 AD title explained: Why Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika-starrer is set in 29th century; know its Aryabhatta connect

Meet superstar who was in live-in with co-star while married, wife dragged him to court, married Russian model after...

HomeShop

Shop

Top-quality tennis cricket bats under Rs 1000 on Amazon

If you're looking for top-quality tennis cricket bats under Rs 1000 on Amazon, there are several excellent options available that has a mix of durability, performance, and affordability

Latest News

Kumar Vishnu Kant

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

Top-quality tennis cricket bats under Rs 1000 on Amazon
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Tennis ball cricket is also getting a place in the current scenario of the game as this type of game is getting on the professional level. We are witnessing a rise in this type of game. One of the key elements in tennis cricket is the cricket bat. Tennis cricket bats are designed to accommodate the lighter and softer tennis ball, providing players with better control and power for shots. These bats are lighter in weight if compared to professional cricket bats, which gives an additional benefit of a good swing and a high power shot capability. A good quality tennis cricket bat can help you show your capabilities on the ground or in the gully to show the world that you are the master of casual cricket.

DSC Panther Plastic Cricket Bat - Ideal for Tennis and Gully/Turf Cricket

​BUY NOW

  • This premium-quality Plastic Bat combines superior durability with high performance, making it ideal for indoor and outdoor play.
  • This hard-plastic Bat is built to last, experience the perfect blend of power and style with its unique Panther design that blazes with colour
  • Pack an extra punch with a 2.2-inch sweet spot! This bat boasts a thicker hitting area, maximizing power and delivering greater control and confidence.

Jaspo SLOG Plastic Tennis Cricket Bat

​BUY NOW

  • High-quality material is used which makes you feel comfortable while batting.
  • Designed with safety in mind, this bat is suitable for players of all ages, making it perfect for family fun and friendly competitions.
  •  Ideal for beginners and those new to bat sports, this plastic bat helps build confidence and skill while having fun.
  • Measurement of bat around 34” inch height, width 4.5” inch, thickness 2.2” inch.

XTROKE M8F Scoop Edition Popular Willow Premium Cricket Bat

​BUY NOW

  • Popular willow cricket bat and ball meant for playing by 11 - 18+ years and above adult men & women
  • Playing level: beginner, training, advanced
  • Lightweight design and full size all age groups play this bat.
  • Bat Grade: grade a++, suitable for softball cricket you can use (tennis ball, leather ball, wind ball & cosco ball, or rubber ball)
  • Light pick-up and big edges

Ske Solid Popular Willow Cricket Bat

BUY NOW

  • Used to hit a Tennis ball, this cricket bat is expertly crafted using Popular willow to provide long-lasting performance on the pitch.
  • Made of handcrafted wood, this cricket bat is designed to be used with a tennis cricket ball only (not recommended for leather balls). The handle is reinforced with firmly wound string and a rubber sleeve for increased durability.
  • The cricket bat is easy to grip and hold, thanks to a high-quality rubber sleeve. 
  • For optimal performance, the cricket bat boasts a unique shape which delivers superb pick-up. As such, the bat feels lighter than it actually is, allowing for better control when swinging and hitting.
  • Weighing in at only 1100 gm, this Cricket Bat is lightweight yet durable. The bat comes in a full adult size, making it perfect for club usage or individual practice.

Grand Edition SAINISTARS Popular Willow Tennis Cricket Bat

​BUY NOW

  • Carefully selected from the top-of-the-line Popular willow
  • Lightweight bat ideally suited for young aspiring cricketers
  • The handle is made from premium, imported sarawak cane
  • Comes with a fibre face for extra protection
  • Perfect bat for the modern-day batsmen looking to play all around the wicket

Woke Stalwart Heavy Duty Plastic Cricket Bat

​BUY NOW

  • Woke Stalwart Cricket Bat having 34 inches height, 4.5 “inches width and 2.2 inches thickness. This Bat is Waterproof and having superior quality. Stalwart Bat comes in full Adult size. 
  • It is recommended for all Age groups (kids, Boys, Girls and Adults). Beginners and Adults easily play cricket with this plastic Bat. This plastic Bat is Double bladed and reliable.
  • Octopus Cushioned Rubber Grips gives extra Comfort while playing Cricket.
  • This Lightweight Cricket Bat give players the freedom to get the perfect shots, especially for young players and newbies to cricket. 

 

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Hamas responds to US ceasefire proposal for Gaza, Israel calls response 'tantamount to a rejection'

EC announces bypolls in 13 assembly seats in 7 states, check full schedule here

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reacts to Kangana Ranaut slap incident: 'That was anger'

Meet superstar who wished to be an Army officer, became actor instead, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, net worth is..

Meet Pawan Kalyan's first wife Nandini, dragged star to court, accused him of bigamy, he paid her Rs 5 crore for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement