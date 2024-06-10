Amazon deals on 7 best cricket bats under Rs 2000

Playing with leather balls using cricket bats made of soft material will obviously break them into pieces. Choose the best quality cricket bats on Amazon and elevate your game.

Cricket is the prime love for most of us, and the cricket bat is like our weapon. Whether you are a professional to-be cricketer or a gully cricket master, you need a good quality cricket bat that not only suits your batting style but also helps you score big. Two of the best options known are Kashmir willow cricket bats and popular willow cricket bats, which are said to have a good quality material and thus durable enough to sustain leather ball strokes. So, to make all these confusions clear we have handpicked the best Kashmir Willow options available online for all those professional and beginner players who want to make their game the best.

BUY NOW

In Box contents: 1 Cricket Bat with Cover | Material: Kashmir Willow | Grade: Grade 5 | Needs Knocking: NO | With Cover: Yes | Has Toe Guard: No

Suitable For: Leather Ball | Weight: 1200 gm | Sweet Spot: Middle | Spine Profile: Medium

Playing Style: All-Round

Latest shape & very light pick up

Air Dried willow

​BUY NOW

1180 - 1240 gm (Mens)

Short Handle

Made from lightweight Kashmir Willow

Crossweave tape on edges for added protection

​BUY NOW

In Box contents: 1 Cricket Bat with Cover | Material: Kashmir Willow | Needs Knocking: Yes | With Cover: Yes | Has Toe Guard: No

Suitable For: Leather Ball | Weight: 1170-1220gm | Sweet Spot: Medium | Spine Profile: Medium

Playing Style: All-Round

Handle-Singapore cane handle with special 3 way insertion of rubber in between splits for enhanced flexibility and shock absorption.

​BUY NOW

Kashmir willow Virat Kohli range

Made from top of the line Kashmir willow

Traditionally shaped with excellent pick-up

Right choice for players preferring lighter bat

Material: Kashmir-willow

​BUY NOW

In Box contents: 1 Cricket Bat with Cover | Material: Kashmir Willow | Grade: GRADE 4 | Needs Knocking: NO | With Cover: Yes | Has Toe Guard: No

Suitable For: Leather Ball | Weight: 1200 gm | Sweet Spot: Middle | Spine Profile: Medium

Playing Style: All-Round

Latest shape with Massive ton edgesn & very light pick up

Air Dried willow

​BUY NOW

Made from selected Kashmir willow | Advanced Grip Technology: Extra Soft, Ergonomically Shaped, Vibration damping | Knocked-in & Ready to play

Light Weight | Extended Power Zone – Monstrous Hitting Area | Adhesive tape applied on the face and edges for protection

Ideal for recreational play with leather cricket ball |

Traditionally shaped | Exquisite pickup | Toe Guard | Handcrafted by Master Craftsman in India | Singapore Cane Handle

In box contents – 1 DSC Belter cricket bat

​BUY NOW

Handle Specs : Treble Spring Singapore Cane Handle for shock absorption on impact with ball

Advanced Grip Technology: Extra Soft, Ergonomically Shaped, Vibration dampening

Blade Specs : Material - Kashmir willow / wood | Grade : Two | Light Weight â?? 1000 to 1050 grams

Available In: Size- 2 | Ideal for: Teens / Adults | Playing Levels: Recreational , Training in Cricket Nets, Club Level Match, School Level Match

Laws of Cricket - Conforms to MCC LAW 5 for maximum approved bat size

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)