Amazon deals on 7 best cricket bats under Rs 2000

Playing with leather balls using cricket bats made of soft material will obviously break them into pieces. Choose the best quality cricket bats on Amazon and elevate your game.

Latest News

Kumar Vishnu Kant

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 04:40 PM IST

Amazon deals on 7 best cricket bats under Rs 2000
Cricket is the prime love for most of us, and the cricket bat is like our weapon. Whether you are a professional to-be cricketer or a gully cricket master, you need a good quality cricket bat that not only suits your batting style but also helps you score big. Two of the best options known are Kashmir willow cricket bats and popular willow cricket bats,  which are said to have a good quality material and thus durable enough to sustain leather ball strokes. So, to make all these confusions clear we have handpicked the best Kashmir Willow options available online for all those professional and beginner players who want to make their game the best.

SS Super power kw bat Grade 5 Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat 

  • In Box contents: 1 Cricket Bat with Cover | Material: Kashmir Willow | Grade: Grade 5 | Needs Knocking: NO | With Cover: Yes | Has Toe Guard: No
  • Suitable For: Leather Ball | Weight: 1200 gm | Sweet Spot: Middle | Spine Profile: Medium
  • Playing Style: All-Round
  • Latest shape & very light pick up
  • Air Dried willow

DSC Lava Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat

  • 1180 - 1240 gm (Mens)
  • Short Handle
  • Made from lightweight Kashmir Willow
  • Crossweave tape on edges for added protection

SG Max Cover Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat

  • In Box contents: 1 Cricket Bat with Cover | Material: Kashmir Willow | Needs Knocking: Yes | With Cover: Yes | Has Toe Guard: No
  • Suitable For: Leather Ball | Weight: 1170-1220gm | Sweet Spot: Medium | Spine Profile: Medium
  • Playing Style: All-Round
  • Handle-Singapore cane handle with special 3 way insertion of rubber in between splits for enhanced flexibility and shock absorption.

MRF 1CT15110 Champ Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat

  • Kashmir willow Virat Kohli range
  • Made from top of the line Kashmir willow
  • Traditionally shaped with excellent pick-up
  • Right choice for players preferring lighter bat
  • Material: Kashmir-willow

Ss Ton Super Kw Bat Grade 4 Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat

  • In Box contents: 1 Cricket Bat with Cover | Material: Kashmir Willow | Grade: GRADE 4 | Needs Knocking: NO | With Cover: Yes | Has Toe Guard: No
  • Suitable For: Leather Ball | Weight: 1200 gm | Sweet Spot: Middle | Spine Profile: Medium
  • Playing Style: All-Round
  • Latest shape with Massive ton edgesn & very light pick up
  • Air Dried willow

DSC Belter Wood Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat

  • Made from selected Kashmir willow | Advanced Grip Technology: Extra Soft, Ergonomically Shaped, Vibration damping | Knocked-in & Ready to play
  • Light Weight | Extended Power Zone – Monstrous Hitting Area | Adhesive tape applied on the face and edges for protection
  • Ideal for recreational play with leather cricket ball |
  • Traditionally shaped | Exquisite pickup | Toe Guard | Handcrafted by Master Craftsman in India | Singapore Cane Handle
  • In box contents – 1 DSC Belter cricket bat

DSC Condor Sizzler Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat

  • Handle Specs : Treble Spring Singapore Cane Handle for shock absorption on impact with ball
  • Advanced Grip Technology: Extra Soft, Ergonomically Shaped, Vibration dampening
  • Blade Specs : Material - Kashmir willow / wood | Grade : Two | Light Weight â?? 1000 to 1050 grams
  • Available In: Size- 2 | Ideal for: Teens / Adults | Playing Levels: Recreational , Training in Cricket Nets, Club Level Match, School Level Match
  • Laws of Cricket - Conforms to MCC LAW 5 for maximum approved bat size

 

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)

