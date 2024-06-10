Twitter
London based activist, art dealer Amar Singh set to reopen his art gallery

Meet woman, a housewife who started business with Rs 10000, built Rs 4000 crore company, won Padma Shri, she owns…

NASA warns about 1400-foot asteroid rapidly approaching Earth, but the good news is...

New Innovative Forex Trading Tool, Orexbot for MT4, Debuts for 2024

Biggest Astrologer in India Ajeet Joshi: Captivating Young Audiences With Stellar Predictions

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Operation Arnon: Israel Rescues 4 Hostages In Gaza Held By Hamas On October 7 Attack

Meet actress, who left industry after getting fed up with glamour world, made comeback after years, is now TV superstar

This man taught kids Quran in madarsa, fought family to enter Bollywood, has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir

Zeenat Aman recalls facing moral policing while playing sex worker in Manoranjan; Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor react

6 best gadgets on Amazon that elevates your experience

Get ready to make your walls, home, and room cool enough to surprise yourself every time you see these amazing gadgets available on Amazon.

Latest News

Kumar Vishnu Kant

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 04:32 PM IST

6 best gadgets on Amazon that elevates your experience
Are you looking to transform your living space into a modern, stylish haven-looking space? Get ready to make your home decor with these incredible gadgets available on Amazon. Whether it's your walls, home, or room, these innovative products will add a touch of cool that surprises you every time you walk in. Discover functionality and aesthetics with these must-have items that will make your space cool and unique. From cool tech products to static tech decor, everything is available on Amazon.

Babook Levitating Air Bonsai Floating Pot

BUY NOW

  • A patented arrangement of magnets, coils, sensors and electronics in the base keeps it levitating in mid-air.
  • Unique decoration, awesome gift. It is a magnetic magical floating bonsai pot, floating in the air, rotating 360 degrees automatically when the power is turned on. It can be observed from different angles that plants can rotate in the air with a funny dynamic.
  • Lightweight: Made of resin, natural materials, environmentally. Easy to install, easy to maintain. Suitable for small indoor potted plants/herbs. It works quietly and steadily.
  • Lovely look: unique creative design, the f pot looks like a suspended planet, very stylish and very cute gift for friends and lovers

Frixen Floating 3D Moon Night Light Lamp 

BUY NOW

  • Magnetic Levitating Moon Lamp - Using magnetic levitating technology, a magnetic levitating 3d moon lamp suspended floating and spins in the air automatically and freely without any support or contact, able to attract people's eyes.
  • LED light (white - warm white - yellow colours) - The Levitating Moon Lamp uses wireless electricity technology so it can be lit even while levitating! The touch control base allows you to turn ON/OFF the LED light inside the Moon Lamp. With its LED bulb, you can keep it rotating without worrying about your electricity bill.
  • Levitates and Spins Silently All Day & Night - Thanks to the latest levitation technology, the levitating moon lamp can levitate and spin in the air at all times and can continuously rotate.
  • Attractive and Decorative & Perfect Gift - A cool concept. The levitating floating moon lamp is a fancy and unique decoration for your home, office, bedrooms, party, conference room, auditorium, canteen, and guesthouse, has unique visual effects. The levitating 3d moon lamp is a great unique gift for lovers, friends, parents, and kids at Christmas, birthdays, holidays, weddings, anniversaries, business partners, bosses, and spiritual gifts for women and men. It will bring them a lot of surprises!

VIBHA TAPES Radium Tape

BUY NOW

  • Size: 03 Meter Length and 0.8 Inch Width, made of Vinyl
  • Self-adhesive: Peel and stick to any surface such as fabric, cardboard, backpack, wall, and glass.
  • No residue: Can peel off easily without any residue.
  • You can make any design by simply cutting tape to any size.

MIXEN LED Minimalist Corner Floor Lamp

BUY NOW

  • With 16 million colour options and 68 dynamic lighting modes, this RGB floor lamp lets you customize your lighting to match any mood or occasion. Adjust the speed and brightness to bring your space to life in exciting new ways.
  •  Control your corner floor lamp with ease using the included remote control or the Bluetooth app. The app allows you to adjust the colour, brightness, and lighting effects to your liking. Plus, the timer function lets you schedule your lighting for any event.
  • With a built-in sensitive microphone, your LED lights will sync with the rhythm of your favourite music, movies, or games using the Music Voice Control mode.
  • The colourful lamps' mood lighting can be controlled by a remote controller and smart App. A Mobile Bluetooth app and 1 remote can control multiple floor lamps at the same time. You can easily and quickly control its brightness, colour, mode rhythm speed, and timer. Perfect gift and decoration for Party, Christmas, New Year, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Wedding, Birthday, Valentine's Day and so on.
  •  Follow the instructions to install your RGB floor lamp without any tools. This lamp is not only a lighting solution but also perfect for setting the mood. Place it in your living room, bedroom, game room, or any other space you want to enhance.
  •  Immerse yourself in an unforgettable experience, and let the lighting enhance your audio-visual entertainment experience.

SHOPPOFOBIX Humidifier for room

BUY NOW

  • This cube humidifier aroma diffuses essential oil and comes with(A USB cable, user manual, and warranty card). one-touch switch and compact - easy operation with one-touch operation, 2 speed options; cup design for most car cup holders.
  •  Adopted with advanced ultrasonic technology, Ionize essential water into the air to keep the air moist, Moisturizing the skin, and reducing radiation. A super quiet atmosphere can provide you with a calm and comfortable sleeping night.
  • This air diffuse creates your living space to prevent dry, stuffy air and flu/cold germs from infecting your loved ones. and essential oil diffuses and humidity controller for room
  • Perfect fragrance oil diffuses and humidifier for any small area like room humidifier, such as cars, workbenches, bedrooms, pet rooms, etc. The high-tech gift concept makes everyone like it.

Lamper LED Sword Light

BUY NOW

  • Luxurious golden acrylic wall lighting fixture designed in a sleek sword-like silhouette, adding a modern touch to any space while creating a warm and inviting atmosphere
  • Soft & bright LED warm white light enhances the ambience of bedrooms, living rooms, drawing rooms, kids' rooms, bathrooms, staircases, and balconies, providing comfortable illumination without eye irritation
  • Powerful 24Watt LED ensures ample brightness while remaining gentle on the eyes, offering long-lasting performance with a total life of 50,000 hours for years of reliable and cost-effective use
  • Effortless installation with included mounting hardware, crafted for durability and longevity, combining style with functionality to elevate the home lighting experience

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)

