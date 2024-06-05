Top 5 lunch boxes for office and school

Check the top 5 lunch boxes that combine style, quality, spacious and functionality for both office and school use.

Whether you're packing a meal for a fresh working day or ensuring your child has a healthy lunch for school, choosing the right lunchbox is necessary. With different options available on the market, selecting one that is functional, stylish, and durable can be challenging. On Amazon, we have compiled a list of the top five lunchboxes for a variety of needs and preferences, ensuring that you can enjoy fresh and delicious meals every day.

BUY NOW

Oliveware Teso Pro Lunch Box is made using European-grade virgin raw materials and following the most stringent of international standards.

Ideal for office executives and college students, 4 unique tight and spill proof containers that keep food and beverage fresh and crisp for hours. The containers have air-tight lids. This will prevent moisture from damaging your cooked food. These lids are also leak-proof so your food will not come out from the container even if it's semi-liquid and come with a steel spoon & fork.

Easy to carry containers along with a durable covering bag. You can keep these containers altogether safely in this bag. It’ll ensure the longevity and portability of this product. Sleek in size and round in shape, Oliveware's sleek range of lunch boxes gives you the option of carrying curry items in peace.

Easy to clean fabric jacket along with zipper to ensure best in class lunch box range online.

Colour Name: Blue

​BUY NOW

Microwavable Borosilicate Glass: Crafted from high-quality borosilicate glass, these lunch boxes are safe for microwave use, allowing you to conveniently reheat your meals without transferring them to another container.

Secure Sealing Technology: The lids feature a secure sealing mechanism that prevents leakage, ensuring your meals stay fresh and mess-free during transport, making them perfect for busy lifestyles.

Versatile 3-Container Set: With three 350ml containers included, you have ample space for various dishes or sides, making it an ideal choice for balanced meals, snacks, or storing leftovers.

Double Jacket Insulation: Each 400ml container is thoughtfully paired with its own jacket, offering advanced insulation for both hot and cold meals. Enjoy your food at the right temperature, anytime and anywhere.

Durable and Easy to Clean: The borosilicate glass construction is durable and easy to clean, while the stackable design helps save storage space.

​BUY NOW

Colour: Blue; Material: Container - Stainless Steel, Tumbler - Plastic; Package Contents: 4 - Pieces New Meal Combi Lunch Box (3 Pc Stainless Steel container - 280 ml Each, 1 Pc Tumbler - 400 ml)

Steel Combi is an insulated lunch box and has a soft outer jacket that keeps the food hot and fresh for hours.

Freedoms of carrying liquid dishes as containers are leak-proof. An extra pocket to carry spoon, fork, handkerchief, medicine, sugar cubes, etc.

It contains 3 leak Proof Stainless Steel containers that can be used for dry as well as semi-liquid food and 1 leak proof tumbler for water, juice, buttermilk, etc.

Compact lunch box to carry a full meal. It is easy to store, clean and maintain, it comes with a belt for easy carrying. Ideal for office, college and school students.

​BUY NOW

Borosil’s glass lunch boxes are made of the best borosilicate glass, which is extremely temperature resistant and extremely tough - so it can withstand daily use and commutes.

The lunchboxes can be used to carry dals and sabzis without fear of leakage. A 100% airtight seal ensures that no smells get in or out - keeping your food perfectly fresh.

Reheat your food whenever you're ready to eat without going through the trouble of transferring them to microwave-safe bowls first! Our glass lunch boxes can go straight from the fridge and into the microwave!

The glass does not absorb any stains or smells so it's easy to clean and hygienic. The removable silicone gaskets make cleaning the lid a breeze. The lunch oxes are also dishwasher-safe.

The glass lunch boxes come with a smartly designed carry bag that's also easy to clean. This makes them a great option to carry your lunch to the office or college.

​BUY NOW

Insulated, Sturdy fabric with CFC-free Soft Polyurethane foam that keeps the content hot, fresh and tasty for hours.

3 Round Stainless steel leak proof Containers which can be used for dry and semi liquid food. Stainless steel leak proof tumbler which is ideal for water, juice, buttermilk etc.

Soft insulated Compact lunch box to carry a full meal. Ideal for office-going people

Colour: Grey, Material: Stainless Steel, Package Contents: 4 - Pieces Delicious Combo Set (containers - 200 ml, 320 ml, 500 ml and Tumbler 380 ml)

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)