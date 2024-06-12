Top 5 best headphones on Amazon under Rs 1500: Ultimate listening guide

From sharp highs to deep bass, want to experience rich audio that rivals premium brands? Plus, long battery life and comfortable designs which will keep you jamming all day. Discover why incredible sound doesn't have to cost much but in your budget

Everybody loves music. Music is the language of love and feelings, and experiencing music in one’s own time is one of the best times to have. The experience is enhanced when we have a good headphone to listen to music with peace. Over-the-ear headphones are the most comfortable and experiencing music device to listen to music from. Being cushioning to the ears, without ear pain experience, these headphones can be long time durable to ears. On Amazon, we have a lot of them to choose from. Such a list is placed for you:

Playback - It provides a massive battery backup of up to 15 hours for a superior playback time. Charging Time : 3 Hours

Drivers - Its 40mm dynamic drivers help pump out immersive HD audio all day long.

Ear cushions - It has been ergonomically designed and structured as an on-ear headphone to provide the best user experience with their comfortable padded ear cushions and lightweight design

Controls - You can control your music without hiccups using the easy access controls, communicate seamlessly using the built-in mic, access voice assistant and always stay in the zone

Dual Modes - One can connect to boAt Rockerz 450 via not one but two modes, Bluetooth as well as AUX

Warranty - 1 year warranty from the date of purchase

Overview - Immerse yourself in true sound with HP 500 ultra-portable wireless headphones, equipped with an in-built high-sensitivity mic for clear communication even in noisy surroundings

Battery - Forget about running out of power with easy and quick USB C charging and a long battery backup to 20 hours

Connectivity - Be free to move and work lag-free with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity – get 2x the speed and 4x the range.

Warranty - Designed for prolonged use - enjoy 1-year manufacturer warranty on the device from the date of purchase.

Overview - Zeb-Duke is a wireless headphone with a mic that is an up-on style with comfortable ear cushions, an adjustable headband, and RGB lights.

Connectivity - Speaker Impedance 32ΩFrequency Response 20Hz - 20kHz.Bluetooth works in a range of 10 m only without obstacles

Charging And Battery - Charging time 2hrs, Playback time 60 hrs, Talk time 30 hrs

Bluetooth - Wireless BTVoice assistant supportAUX Function

Adjustable Headband, Media/Volume control, Call Function Built-in, Rechargeable Battery

There is a voice assistant feature, a multifunction button that controls media and volume along with an AUX input as well

Listen to your favourite tracks all day long as the headphone comes with 60 hours of playback time

Operation Range - 10 metres

Playing time - Up to 8 hours,

Standby time - About 100 hours

Compatibility - Compatible with all mobiles, laptops and tablets

Noise cancelling microphone

Bluetooth connectivity

Headphone with Super Extra Bass, Up to 8H Playtime, Dual Connectivity Modes, Foldable Ear Cups and Lightweight Design (Carbon Black)

