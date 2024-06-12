Twitter
Top 5 best headphones on Amazon under Rs 1500: Ultimate listening guide

From sharp highs to deep bass, want to experience rich audio that rivals premium brands? Plus, long battery life and comfortable designs which will keep you jamming all day. Discover why incredible sound doesn't have to cost much but in your budget

Latest News

Kumar Vishnu Kant

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

Top 5 best headphones on Amazon under Rs 1500: Ultimate listening guide
Everybody loves music. Music is the language of love and feelings, and experiencing music in one’s own time is one of the best times to have. The experience is enhanced when we have a good headphone to listen to music with peace. Over-the-ear headphones are the most comfortable and experiencing music device to listen to music from. Being cushioning to the ears, without ear pain experience, these headphones can be long time durable to ears. On Amazon, we have a lot of them to choose from. Such a list is placed for you:

boAt Rockerz 450

  • Playback - It provides a massive battery backup of up to 15 hours for a superior playback time. Charging Time : 3 Hours
  • Drivers - Its 40mm dynamic drivers help pump out immersive HD audio all day long.
  • Ear cushions - It has been ergonomically designed and structured as an on-ear headphone to provide the best user experience with their comfortable padded ear cushions and lightweight design
  • Controls - You can control your music without hiccups using the easy access controls, communicate seamlessly using the built-in mic, access voice assistant and always stay in the zone
  • Dual Modes - One can connect to boAt Rockerz 450 via not one but two modes, Bluetooth as well as AUX
  • Warranty - 1 year warranty from the date of purchase

HP 500 Headphone

  • Overview - Immerse yourself in true sound with HP 500 ultra-portable wireless headphones, equipped with an in-built high-sensitivity mic for clear communication even in noisy surroundings
  • Battery - Forget about running out of power with easy and quick USB C charging and a long battery backup to 20 hours
  • Connectivity - Be free to move and work lag-free with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity – get 2x the speed and 4x the range.
  • Warranty - Designed for prolonged use - enjoy 1-year manufacturer warranty on the device from the date of purchase.

ZEBRONICS Duke Headphone

  • Overview - Zeb-Duke is a wireless headphone with a mic that is an up-on style with comfortable ear cushions, an adjustable headband, and RGB lights.
  • Connectivity - Speaker Impedance 32ΩFrequency Response 20Hz - 20kHz.Bluetooth works in a range of 10 m only without obstacles
  • Charging And Battery - Charging time 2hrs, Playback time 60 hrs, Talk time 30 hrs
  • Bluetooth - Wireless BTVoice assistant supportAUX Function
  • Adjustable Headband, Media/Volume control, Call Function Built-in, Rechargeable Battery
  • There is a voice assistant feature, a multifunction button that controls media and volume along with an AUX input as well
  • Listen to your favourite tracks all day long as the headphone comes with 60 hours of playback time

boAt Rockerz 410

  • Operation Range - 10 metres
  • Playing time - Up to 8 hours, 
  • Standby time - About 100 hours
  • Compatibility - Compatible with all mobiles, laptops and tablets
  • Noise cancelling microphone
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Headphone with Super Extra Bass, Up to 8H Playtime, Dual Connectivity Modes, Foldable Ear Cups and Lightweight Design (Carbon Black)

 

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)

