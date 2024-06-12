Twitter
Shop

Must-have premium polo t-shirts for men on Amazon; check here

Considering the hottest tones of summer, we have selected some polo t-shirts that are made of breathable fabric and feature bright summer colours only for you.

Latest News

Kumar Vishnu Kant

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 01:00 PM IST

Must-have premium polo t-shirts for men on Amazon; check here
Simple, sophisticated and sober, are the qualities packed in polo T-shirts. Polos are for the times when you have to select between the ethics of formal wear and the comfort of casual wear. As the sun heats up, it's the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with some cool, classic polos. We've made shopping on Amazon a breeze with our curated list of the best summer polos!

Van Heusen Men's Polo Shirt

BUY NOW 

  • Material composition - 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester
  • Pattern - Solid
  • Fit type - Regular Fit
  • Sleeve type - Half Sleeve
  • Collar style - Spread Collar
  • Length - Standard Length
  • 18 different colours with a beautiful strip on collar and sleeve endings.

Peter England Men's Polo Shirt

​BUY NOW 

  • Material composition - 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester
  • Pattern - Solid
  • Fit type - Regular Fit
  • Sleeve type - Half Sleeve
  • Collar style - Polo Collar
  • Length - Standard Length

Allen Solly Men's Polo

​BUY NOW

  • Material composition - 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester
  • Pattern - Solid
  • Fit type - Regular Fit
  • Sleeve type - Half Sleeve
  • Collar style - Band Collar
  • Length - Standard Length

Jockey Men's Polo T-Shirt

​BUY NOW

  • Material composition - 80% Cotton, 20% Polyester
  • Pattern - Solid
  • Fit type - Regular Fit
  • Sleeve type - Short Sleeve
  • Collar style - Polo Collar
  • Length - Standard Length

U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's T-Shirt

​BUY NOW

  • Material composition - 100% Cotton
  • Pattern - Dotted
  • Fit type - Slim Fit
  • Sleeve type - Short Sleeve
  • Collar style - Polo Collar

Length - Standard Length

Peter England Men's Polo Shirt

​BUY NOW

  • Material composition - 60% Polyester, 40% Cotton
  • Pattern - Solid
  • Fit type - Regular Fit
  • Sleeve type - Short Sleeve
  • Collar style - Polo Collar
  • Length - Standard Length

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)

