Latest affordable home decor on Amazon

Latest affordable home decor on Amazon

Vases, wall plates, elegant curtains - you name it, it is available on Amazon

Latest News

Kumar Vishnu Kant

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

Latest affordable home decor on Amazon
Making a house into your dream home is everyone's wish. For a home that looks pleasing, aesthetic, and beautiful, you need patience and shopping with Amazon. Yes, you heard it right – you can find every home decor item you wish for. To make it easier for you, we have selected a range of home decor items that will make your space eye-pleasing.

PAPER PLANE DESIGN Traditional Art Paintings

  • Size and Quality: Measuring 10 inches by 13 inches for each frame, our artwork is meticulously crafted to fit seamlessly into your desired space.
  • Print Quality: Experience the epitome of excellence with our prints. Each piece is meticulously printed on 300 GSM thick paper using state-of-the-art printers. The result? Vibrant colours leap off the page, offering a rich and captivating visual experience that will enhance any room in your home.
  • Wall Coverage: Approx. 30-inch x 30-inch total area if frames are hung with a slight gap.
  • Theme: Madhubani wall art, Kalamkari paintings, Pichwai paintings, Ethnic Indian home decor, Traditional wall decor.

Ritualistic Nirvana Wall Plates- Set Of 5

  • These wall hangings are suitable for hanging on any wall of your home, room, living room, hall and other corners of your decor. Perfect gifting idea and Inspirational Decor antique and vintage looking.
  • Sold as a Set of 5 Wall Plates - You can Mix and Match the plates to create a stunning wall plate installation for your home.
  • This wall hanger captures the beauty of current style and trend and adds a dash of sophistication and elegance to your home décor.
  • Perfect gifting idea and Inspirational Decor antique and vintage looking.
  • Contents: 2 Wall Plates of 12 Inches diameter, 2 Wall Plates of 10 Inches diameter and 1 Wall Plate of 8 Inches diameter

ecofynd Macrame Plant Hanger

  •  Highly Recommended for small-size Flower Pots from 4 to 6 inches diameter. Handmade of natural, high quality (made from plants) and designed to exceed your highest expectations! It truly beautiful timeless bohemian style with a great accent that matches any modern or conventional style. Sleek plant hanger and matches perfectly with neutral pots and pottery.
  • Cotton plant hanger can be used for indoor, outdoor, balcony, living room, kitchen, deck, patio, and high and low ceilings and fits round & square pots. Unique design and hand knotted with finesse endless applications include hanging ceramic pots, metal pots, plastic pots, glass pots, etc
  • With a natural fibre abundant in nature comes an elegant look and shine and this rope planter holder does not contain any artificial ingredients or chemicals. It is 39 inches long with 4 legs and can sustain weight of more than 10 kgs, durable and premium quality plant basket holder made to last for several seasons to come.
  • The traditional look adds elegance and beauty to your home and garden. It will impress your guests, friends and relatives! 

TIED RIBBONS Decorative Ceramic Flower Vase

  • Set of 2 Vases (Flowers not Included) / Size - Large - 25 cm x 10.5cm & Small- 14 cm x 13.5 cm / Material - Ceramic
  • These ceramic vases make beautiful decor accents for your living room decorations.
  • The set of 2 different size vases will look great grouped together. Even without flowers, these vases can add a touch of bright colour to modern space decor.
  • A ceramic vase is suitable for pampas grass, palm leaves, cherry blossom, stems, eucalyptus, dried flower bouquets, artificial flowers, mini flowers, and plants, you can either use it alone or with another vase, to create beautiful dining table centrepieces in your home.

The Decor Lane Handcrafted Flower Vase

  • Versatile Decor & Perfect Gift - These two hollow design ceramic vases for decoration are a perfect centrepiece for all rooms and occasions thanks to their simple and modern design.
  • The Class A Ceramic Vases - The flower vase is made of high-quality glass ceramic with a glazed finish, with a smooth surface and clean and solid white, showing you a simple, elegant & modern style.
  • Unique Piece To Your Boho Collection - Pair this ceramic pot with dried flowers, natural pampas grass, reeds, bunny tails or fresh flowers, green plants, and succulents.

Urdhva Hanging Gold Finish Indoor and Outdoor Vertical Garden

  • Set of 3 golden colour wall hanging pots and planters
  • Made from high-quality metal with a shiny gold finish
  • Perfect for adding a touch of elegance and greenery to any wall or space
  • Versatile and can be used both indoors and outdoors
  • Easy to hang with included screws

LINENWALAS Cotton Linen Solid Sheer Curtain

  • Two (2) Pcs Semi-sheer Decorative Eyelet Panels - Elegant and Versatile
  • Crafted from the finest natural fibres, our premium cotton material offers unparalleled softness, breathability, and durability, making it the perfect choice for ultimate comfort and lasting quality.
  • Each panel features 8 metal rings (grommets) for effortless and elegant draping, ensuring a seamless and polished look. 
  • Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring long-lasting performance and a product you can trust.
  • A sophisticated addition to your home decor, bringing elegance and charm to any space.

Urban Space Semi-Sheer Curtains 

  • Experience the luxury of 100% cotton curtains, 250 GSM thick for optimal privacy and a cool room environment.
  • Includes 2 curtains, each 4 feet wide, ideal for living room or bedroom windows and doors. Available in 5, 7, and 8 feet lengths.
  • Blocks 60-65% direct sunlight while allowing natural light for a well-balanced room ambience.
  • Featuring eyelet/ring curtains for easy hanging, and tie-backs for adjustable styling.
  • Big 4" bottom fold and extra length to account for 2-3% shrinkage after the first wash.Machine washable, with advice to wash dark colours separately and iron on the low setting on the backside. 

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
