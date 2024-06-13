Twitter
Best DSLR cameras on Amazon to start your photography journey

Photography is an art and there is a photographer in everybody, the only thing required is a perfect DSLR camera. Let the photographer inside you evolve and be a professional with one from the range of DSLR or mirrorless cameras on Amazon.

Latest News

Kumar Vishnu Kant

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 10:23 AM IST

Best DSLR cameras on Amazon to start your photography journey
Being with a best-suiting DSLR or mirrorless camera is essential for a beginner or professional photographer, with which he/she can show their true potential in the world of photography. A picture speaks a thousand words and the required thing for that picture is a DSLR. Grab the best DSLR camera to have with you from Amazon and give your photographic life an upgrade.

Canon EOS R50 RF-S18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 is STM Mirrorless Camera 

BUY NOW 

Specifications 

  • Effortlessly create stunning content with the Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera. Featuring 4K video capabilities, a 24.2 Megapixel and paired with the RF-S18-45mm IS STM Lens.It is the perfect choice for content creators & vloggers.
  • Image Sensor: CMOS AF II Sensor With 24.2 MP
  • Image processor: DIGIC X
  • Shooting speed: Upto 15 frames per second
  • Video resolution: 4K 30p & Full HD 120p
  • ISO range: 100–32,000
  • Display: TFT colour, LCD Screen, 3.0 type with approx 1620K dots
  • Connectivity: Wifi + Bluetooth
  • Warranty: 2 Years

Pros 

  • Picture quality is up to the mark. 
  • Best in the range of mirrorless entry-level camera 
  • Value for money. 
  • Compact size.

Cons 

  • Some users faced battery life and feature set issues. 

 

Canon EOS 200D II Digital SLR Camera 

​BUY NOW 

Specifications 

  • Canon EOS 200D II DSLR camera features a DIGIC 8 processor and a 24.1MP sensor, paired with an EF-S 18-55mm f/4 IS STM lens ensures superb image quality and smooth performance for beginners
  • Image Sensor: APS-C
  • Image processor: DIGIC 8
  • Shooting speed: Upto 5 Frames per second
  • Video resolution: 4K 24p / Full HD 60p
  • ISO range: 100 -25600
  • Connectivity: WiFi, NFC and Bluetooth built-in,
  • Warranty: 2 Years

Pros 

  • Sturdy and easy grip. 
  • Value for money. 
  • Sleek and stylish appearance. 

Cons 

  • No cons were found as such.

 

Canon EOS R10 24.2MP RF-S18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM Mirrorless Camera 

​BUY NOW 

Specifications 

  • Effortlessly create stunning content with the Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera. Featuring 4K video capabilities, 24.2 Megapixel. It is the perfect choice for content creators and vloggers.
  • Image Sensor: APS-C CMOS Sensor with 24.2 MP
  • Image processor: DIGIC X
  • Shooting speed: Upto 23 Frames per second
  • Video resolution: 4K 30p & Full HD 120p
  • ISO range: 100–32,000
  • Display: TFT colour, LCD Screen, 3.0 type with approx 1040K dots
  • Connectivity: Wifi + Bluetooth
  • Warranty: 2 Years

Pros 

  • Value for money. 
  • Quality and portability. 
  • Picture and video quality are remarkable. 
  • Packed with features.  

Cons 

  • No cons were found as such.

 

Canon EOS R8 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

​BUY NOW 

Specifications 

  • Step up to full-frame with Canon’s lightest full-frame RF Mount mirrorless camera featuring a 24.2 million pixel CMOS image sensor and DIGIC X Image Processor.
  • EOS iTR AF X and Dual Pixel CMOS AF II ensure pin-sharp focus for both photo and video.
  • High-quality videos can be recorded in 4K 60p (6K oversampled) or Full HD 180p. The 10-bit Canon Log 3 format will greatly increase your post-processing flexibility
  • Capture high-quality 24.2-megapixel images at up to 40 frames per second with highly accurate burst shooting.
  • Achieves high image quality such as improved resolution at low ISO speeds and low noise at high ISO speeds, wide dynamic range of still pictures, and significant improvement in rolling shutter compared to previous Canon cameras when shooting fast-moving subjects and quick panning

Pros 

  • The quality is great. 
  • Sturdy and easy grip. 
  • Value for money. 
  • Sleek and stylish appearance. 
  • .

Cons 

  • No cons were found as such.

 

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
