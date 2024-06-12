Amazon Top Picks: 5 stylish scarves every women will love

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

TS TET Result 2024: Telangana TET results declared, check direct link, pass percentage

Vegetable prices skyrocket across India; Onion, potato get costlier by...

J-K: 2 terrorists killed by security forces in Kathua district two days after Reasi attack

Kalki 2898 AD title explained: Why Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika-starrer is set in 29th century; know its Aryabhatta connect

Elon Musk had sex with former intern, asked SpaceX employee to have his babies: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kalki 2898 AD title explained: Why Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika-starrer is set in 29th century; know its Aryabhatta connect

After Abida Parveen-Atif Aslam together on stage, UAE all set to welcome Enrique Iglesias on this date

Must-have premium polo t-shirts for men on Amazon; check here

10 deepest places on Earth that will give you chills

Avoid drinking water after eating watermelon, here's why

Here's how many crores Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan have charged for Kalki 2898 AD

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pappu Yadav, Newly Elected Bihar MP, Booked In Extortion Case, Calls It 'Conspiracy'

Queens Killing! Indian-Origin Man Shoots Brother Dead, Injures Mother, Kills Self In New York

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

Kalki 2898 AD title explained: Why Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika-starrer is set in 29th century; know its Aryabhatta connect

Kalki 2898 AD title explained: Why Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika-starrer is set in 29th century; know its Aryabhatta connect

Meet superstar who was in live-in with co-star while married, wife dragged him to court, married Russian model after...

HomeShop

Shop

Amazon Top Picks: 5 stylish scarves every women will love

If you want to combine fashion and function together, then just take a look below. These top 5 scarves on Amazon, act like your best buddy in this summer. Whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or adding a stylish layer to your everyday outfit, these scarves plays a great role.

Latest News

Prachi Prakhar

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

Amazon Top Picks: 5 stylish scarves every women will love
Protect yourself with a touch of elegance with these scarves.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Scarves are the perfect accessory to elevate any outfit, adding a touch of elegance and warmth. In a breezy summer day, the right scarf can transform your look and reflect your personal style. Through Amazon we've curated a list of the top five picks that every woman will adore. From luxurious fabrics to trendy patterns, these scarves are must-haves for any fashion wardrobe.

1. Soft viscose cotton blend ethnic pattern strip scarves for Rs 299

BUY NOW

About the item:

Material & Size: Its material is viscose cotton blend, 28" x 72"
Pairing: It can complement coats, jackets, sweaters, suits for a standout look.
Versatility: Suitable for casual outings or office wear.
Gifting: Unique, fashionable gift for style enthusiasts.
Softness: 100% viscose for a soft, luxurious feel.
Styling Options: It can be draped over shoulders or wrapped around the neck.
 

2. Neemzari floral printed cotton scarf/scarves for women for Rs 360

BUY NOW

About the item:

Versatility: Combines coverage, sun protection, and stylish wrapping.
Sweat proof Fabric: Made of cotton, perfect for hot weather, keeps sweat at bay, and breathable.
Non-Fading Colors: Colors stay bright and new, complementing various outfits like jeans-tops, denim shirts, cotton suits, and kurtis.
Premium & Trendy Design: Unique and attractive style, adds charm to any look, great gift option.
Fashion Statement: Replace old-fashioned necklaces with stylish stoles for a modern look.

3. PALAY® Scarf for Women Square Scarfs for Rs 458

 
About the item: 
 
Size & Wash Care: 35'' x 35''; hand wash below 30°C, suitable for dry cleaning.
Material: Made of premium polyester with a silky, satin-like feel.
Texture: Soft, smooth, shiny, lightweight, breathable, and skin-friendly.
Design: Bright, unique colors with distinctive prints.
Versatility: Perfect for business, dates, daily life, parties, weddings, and travel.
Usage Options: Can be used as head dress, wrist band, hanker chief, sunshade, hair protector, accessory for bags/clothes, or wall decor.
Gift Idea: Ideal for Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Christmas, birthdays and many more.

4. CrossKulture Premium Stole Scarf for Women for Rs 495

BUY NOW

About the item:

Premium Material: Made of soft, comfortable, and lightweight viscose fabric, size 180 x 50 cm.
Trendy Design: Fashionable scarf that instantly elevates any outfit.
Versatile Use: Suitable for handbags, travel, sun protection, and all seasons.
Occasions: Perfect for shopping, Christmas, vacations, dates, parties, and religious events.
Gifting: Great gift option for women.
Care Instructions: Handwash or dry clean, fold to store.
Elegant Style: Adds a stylish touch to any look.

5. The Headscarves Women Bamboo Pre Tie Scarf for Rs 652

BUY NOW

About the item:

•  Material: Made of 95% bamboo viscose and 5% elastane for breathability and softness.
•  Size: One size fits most (21-24 inches head circumference) with a stretchy single jersey knit.
•  Design: Double-layered with minimal seams for comfort.
•  Closure: Elastic closure ensures a secure fit.
•  Comfort: Lightweight, smooth texture, soft, and comfortable to wear.
•  Care: Easy to wash and maintain.
•  Usage: Ideal for casual wear, indoor and outdoor activities, hijab scarves, and various occasions.
•  Gift Idea: Perfect for those with hair loss, baldness, alopecia, thinning hair, chemotherapy patients, and sensitive scalps.

 

Disclaimer:
Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan can still qualify for Super 8s, need to win…

Kartik Aaryan opens up on rising cost of films due to whopping star fees: 'You have to know...'

Mohan Charan Majhi to be new Chief Minister of Odisha, to take oath on...

'Wo raat apun 2 baje tak piya': Pak celebs' hilarious reactions to India beating Pakistan in T20 World Cup go viral

Meet Miss India finalist who left modelling to crack UPSC in 1st try with self-study, but chose not to be IAS due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement