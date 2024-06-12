Twitter
Amazon Finds: Luxurious sling bags for women under Rs 2000

When it comes to finding the perfect luxurious sling bag which includes luxury without costing a fortune, Amazon's collection is hard to beat. From classic designs to contemporary pieces, these bags are created to offer both functionality and fashion under Rs 2000.

Latest News

Prachi Prakhar

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

Amazon Finds: Luxurious sling bags for women under Rs 2000
Enhance your personality with these sling bags.
In the fast-paced world of fashion, staying stylish is one of the biggest deal which we have to face. But don’t worry, we are always here to helping you to elevate your style. We discover our top picks of versatile, luxurious and elegant sling bags available on Amazon under 2000 Rs. Now you can add a perfect addition to your wardrobe.

1. KLEIO Vegan Leather Quilted Elegant Sling Bag for Rs 1,138

BUY NOW

About the item: 

•  Stylish and Versatile: Perfect for women and girls, this black bag can be worn as a cross body or shoulder bag.
•  Comfortable and Convenient: Lightweight with an adjustable strap, it's comfortable for all-day wear. Ideal for any occasions or outings with friends.
•  Spacious and Organized: Multiple compartments keep your essentials like phone, wallet, keys, and cosmetics neatly organized.
•  Good-quality and Durable: Made from durable quilted PU material, this bag resists wear and tear. Sturdy construction and quality hardware ensure longevity.
•  Chic and Trendy: The sleek black design and quilted pattern add elegance and sophistication, making it a great accessory for any occasion.

2. DailyObjects Trapeze Sling Crossbody Bag for Rs 1,059

BUY NOW

About the item:

Ergonomic Design: Trapezium-shaped cross body bag made from durable vegan leather, offering an elegant and modern look. Features durable zippers, hooks, and straps.
Premium Material: Crafted with high-quality vegan leather and YKK zippers for long-term use. Handcrafted by artisans, Comes with a detachable shoulder strap for comfort and sleek interior pockets for organization.
Stay Organized: Two main compartments and an extra small zip pocket for your essentials. Perfect for cards, keys, cosmetics, wallet, sunglasses, and more. Lightweight, soft, and easy to clean.
Multi-Utility: Ideal for daily use, travel, office, college, and casual outings. Strong and smooth, it reduces shoulder pressure. Spacious compartments with polyester lining and an internal zip pocket for secure storage. Wide leather shoulder strap ensures reliable carrying.
Features: Premium Vegan Leather, Water-Resistant, Lightweight, Spacious, Handcrafted in India, Adjustable/Detachable Strap, Zipper Closure, Stylish Design, Ideal Gift. Dimensions: 18.3 (H) x 18.3 (W) x 6.5 (D) cm.
 

3. FURN ASPIRE Genuine Leather Shoulder Handbags for Rs 1,199

BUY NOW

About the item:

Elegant Leather Bag: Made from soft, genuine leather, features detailed and exquisite stitching.
Multi-Functional Use: Comes with an adjustable shoulder strap, Can be worn as a shoulder bag or cross body bag.
Premium Materials: Smooth zipper and robust button for security and ease
Plentiful Storage: Includes 2 zipper compartments, front pocket and inner patch pocket for organized essentials.
Fashionable and Adjustable: Adjustable shoulder strap for optimal comfort, matches well with various outfits.
Perfect for Any Occasion: Great for shopping, dates, travel, and everyday use.

4. Fastrack Women's Western for Rs 1,399

BUY NOW

About the item: 

Textured Design: Black sling bag with sophisticated saffiano texture, perfect as a statement accessory.
Adjustable Strap: Durable strap for hands-free convenience, ideal for note-taking, quick coffee breaks, or spontaneous photos
Immediate Access Pocket: Back pocket for easy access to your phone or keys, Grab your essentials effortlessly on the go.
Versatile Use: Suitable for early morning classes or evening concerts, keeps you hands-free and stylish all day.
High-Quality Craftsmanship: Made with high-quality faux leather, reflects Fastrack's commitment to quality and design.

5. Ceres Cross Body Fit Sling Bag for Rs 1,549

BUY NOW

About the item:

•  Closure & Straps: Top zip closure for safety and comfort, dual flat shoulder straps
•  Interior Features: It has 2 slip pockets, 1 zip pocket and also has ample storage space for phone, portable charger, keys, hairbrush, wallet, sunglasses, sanitizer, etc.
•  General Features: Latest handbag for women, durable and lightweight, available in multiple color.
•  Occasion: Suitable for all kind of occasion, specially for official parties and events.

Disclaimer:
Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
