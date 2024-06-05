6 amazing must-have kitchen gadgets

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who started working at 6, couldn't afford sons' school fees, did B-grade film, one show changed life, now..

Meet man, NIT graduate, who worked as civil servant for 25 years, resigned as IAS to become...

'Waah, not bad': Rahul Dravid lauds himself for using Urdu word during presser ahead of IND vs IRE match - Watch

Top 5 best kitchen organisers of 2024

This actor may replace Salman Khan in Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ki Shaadi, report claims

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, NIT graduate, who worked as civil servant for 25 years, resigned as IAS to become...

Smriti Irani To Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Ministers Who Lost 2024 Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Jailed Khalistani Leader Amritpal Singh Wins From Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Seat

Women's health: 8 foods to manage PCOS

8 interesting facts about Burj Khalifa

8 famous weapons used by Mughal army

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Smriti Irani To Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Ministers Who Lost 2024 Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Jailed Khalistani Leader Amritpal Singh Wins From Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Seat

Which Party Won How Many Seats In The Final Tally?

This actor may replace Salman Khan in Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ki Shaadi, report claims

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan OTT release: Here's when and where to watch Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's actioner

This actress fell madly in love with a CM, they never got married, she never found love, she then made history as..

HomeShop

Shop

6 amazing must-have kitchen gadgets

Transform your kitchen experience with these six innovative kitchen gadgets that are a mix of convenience and creativity.

Latest News

Kumar Vishnu Kant

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 06:00 PM IST

6 amazing must-have kitchen gadgets
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The kitchen is the heart of the home where you cook happiness along with the food. For your daily kitchen ease, Amazon has a range of cool and creative gadgets. These gadgets not only save time but also enhance your cooking, making meal preparation more enjoyable and efficient.

Meyer Accent Series Universal Lid

BUY NOW

  • A Flexible Fit: No more scrambling to find the right lid for any given pot.
  • Neat And Tidy: With a clever stacking knob design, these lids sit peacefully together in storage. So tranquil!
  • Get Busy With It: These lids are crafted from tough, quality stainless steel for durability in busy modern kitchens
  • Keep It Chill: Versatile and multipurpose
  • To Top It All Off: This medium universal lid fits the 3-quart saucier, the 5-quart saucepot, the 9.5-inch steamer, and all three stockpots in the Meyer Accent collection.

CELLO Detox Fruit & Tea Infuser Water Bottle

BUY NOW

  • Cello Detox Fruit & Tea Infuser Glass Water Bottle's large infuser basket allows for a rich infusion of flavours. Crafted from sturdy borosilicate glass, this bottle is built to withstand daily use and can be safely used by both adults and kids.
  • Versatile and adaptable, the Cello Detox bottle is not limited to fruit-infused water; it's ideal for brewing organic loose-leaf green tea, herbal blends, oolong, and more.
  • Made from high-quality, BPA-free, food-grade plastic, this bottle ensures your beverages remain free from harmful chemicals. 
  • The bottle features a wide cap sealed with a flip top, guaranteeing a completely leak-proof seal even when placed on its side or shaken during your busy lifestyle.
  • The Cello Detox bottle 750ml comes in a variety of attractive colours, including Blue, Green, or Assorted.

Supvox Electric Lunch Box

BUY NOW

  • Versatile Electric Lunch Box: The electric lunch box is designed for the convenience of warming up pre-cooked food and keeping it warm until your mealtime. 
  • Effective Heat Circulation: The portable lunch box warmer comes with a sealing dual-layer construction that enables efficient heat circulation during the warming process. 
  • Secure And Portable: To ensure convenience during transportation, the portable electric lunch box food heater features a side snap lock and lifting handle. A tight lid prevents leakage, making a heatable lunchbox convenient for carrying food, vegetables, soup, and other items when going out. 
  • Electric Heating Lunch Box For Car/Home: The car lunch box warmer is versatile and suitable for a wide range of situations. 
  • Stainless Steel Bowl Convenience: The electric lunchbox food heater's stainless steel containers are made from high-quality and food-grade 304 stainless steel that won't stain or absorb flavour or odour, safe & high-temperature resistant material ensuring durability and longevity.

AGARO Elite Salad Spinner

BUY NOW

  • Wash and spin Dry Salad greens, fruit and vegetables. Raw and leafy vegetables have a lot of chemicals and pesticides and often they are stored in unhygienic conditions.
  • The spinner uses centrifugal force to throw out excess water & pesticides leaving your contents safe to consume. 
  • In addition to cleaning vegetables and leafy greens, the spinner can also be used to wash herbs and berries
  • Comes with a transparent body that allows you to monitor the cleaning and spinning process, so you can stop it at the desired time
  • The removable parts are designed for easy and quick cleaning, saving you time and effort in maintenance

Wall Mounted Oil Dispenser Bottle 

BUY NOW

  • This product is a household seasoning box, which adopts odourless and environment-friendly material, safe and food-friendly to use.
  • Its material is environment-friendly and safe, food-grade safe, practical and durable.
  • Free punching liquid condiment storage box, keeping your wall in a good state.
  • Creative design makes it match your household style very well.
  • Multiple application range, suitable for most of the liquid seasonings storage. A perfect household seasoning box, wall installation design, not occupying the space.

Quatreg 360 Degree Sprinkler And Faucet Aerator

 

BUY NOW

  • Material: Stainless Steel; Color: Chrome; End Type: Female Threaded
  • Package Contents: Turbo Flex
  • The handy, flexible sprayer swivels 360 and features two spray settings - an aerated jet stream or a wide-angle spray
  • Long Extenders: 2.2*4.7cm, short Extenders:22*14cm, Suitable: round head faucet with inner teeth 24mm or outer teeth 22mm.
  • Package Includes:1Pc Turbo Flex Extension Faucet.
  • Quickly upgrade your ordinary faucet into a flexible sprayer with extended reach. perfect for kitchens, bathrooms and laundry rooms

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Nagaland Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner

Faridabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

From Nita Ambani to Radhika Merchant: Here's what Ambani family wore at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding, watch

Thrissur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 'Miracle was imminent', says Suresh Gopi after BJP makes inroads in Kerala

How are votes counted? Who is allowed in counting hall, know entire process

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement