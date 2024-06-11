7 best T-shirts under Rs 500 : Quality fashion in budget on Amazon

Shop
Summers are at their peak, it’s the time to beat the heat with half-sleeve light and comfy T-shirts. Get yours from Amazon’s collection of such T-shirts and make yourself summer-proof
Half-sleeve T-shirts are the best to wear in summer, especially if you want to look trendy, and stylish without resisting the heat. Whether you're hitting the beach, chilling with friends, or just soaking up the sun, our tees will keep you comfortable and stylish all season long. So ditch the sweats and browse our collection on Amazon – your perfect summer outfit awaits!
Fit - Oversized
Pattern - Wolf Printed
Fabric - Cotton Blend
Made of soft and breathable cotton blend fabric for comfort and durability
Oversized T-shirt, loose fit, so very comfortable to wear, also looks very trendy & classy
Pack Contains - 1 Oversized Fit T-Shirt
Sleeve Type - Half Sleeve, Neck Type: Round Neck
Fit Type - Oversized
More comfortable for your classic everyday look.
Material - Pure Cotton
Pack Contains - 1 Oversized Fit T-Shirt
Pattern - Solid
Sleeve Type - Half Sleeve, Neck Type: Round Neck
Look - More comfortable for your classic everyday look.
Material - Pure Cotton
Fabric - Cotton
Neckline - Crew Neck
Sleeves - Half-sleeves
More comfortable for your classic everyday look.
This T-shirt is easy to pair with your Jeans, cargo, shorts, etc.
Fabric - Cotton
Neckline - Crew Neck
Sleeves - Half-sleeves
Colour - Beige
More comfortable for your classic everyday look.
Occasion - Men’s oversized t-shirts for Gym and Casual t-shirts for men
Pattern - Cotton-Lycra fabric, round neck men’s t-shirt with a front small pocket.
Fit - Oversized Fit men's polo T-shirt.
Sleeves - Big-sleeved t-shirts for men.
Size - Please refer infographic size chart for the perfect fit & select the size accordingly.
Pattern - Graphic Print
Sleeve Type - Half Sleeves, Round Neck.
Stylish Design - Create a lasting impression in this drop-shoulder printed shirt for men. Beautifully Crafted in 100% pure cotton.
Usage -. You can wear this classic drop-shoulder oversized t-shirt for going to a party, club, date, or casual meeting & will definitely give you comfort feeling
Material Composition - Pure Cotton
(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)