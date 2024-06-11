7 best T-shirts under Rs 500 : Quality fashion in budget on Amazon

Summers are at their peak, it’s the time to beat the heat with half-sleeve light and comfy T-shirts. Get yours from Amazon’s collection of such T-shirts and make yourself summer-proof

Half-sleeve T-shirts are the best to wear in summer, especially if you want to look trendy, and stylish without resisting the heat. Whether you're hitting the beach, chilling with friends, or just soaking up the sun, our tees will keep you comfortable and stylish all season long. So ditch the sweats and browse our collection on Amazon – your perfect summer outfit awaits!

BUY NOW

Fit - Oversized

Pattern - Wolf Printed

Fabric - Cotton Blend

Made of soft and breathable cotton blend fabric for comfort and durability

Oversized T-shirt, loose fit, so very comfortable to wear, also looks very trendy & classy

BUY NOW

Pack Contains - 1 Oversized Fit T-Shirt

Sleeve Type - Half Sleeve, Neck Type: Round Neck

Fit Type - Oversized

More comfortable for your classic everyday look.

Material - Pure Cotton

BUY NOW

Pack Contains - 1 Oversized Fit T-Shirt

Pattern - Solid

Sleeve Type - Half Sleeve, Neck Type: Round Neck

Look - More comfortable for your classic everyday look.

Material - Pure Cotton

BUY NOW

Fabric - Cotton

Neckline - Crew Neck

Sleeves - Half-sleeves

More comfortable for your classic everyday look.

This T-shirt is easy to pair with your Jeans, cargo, shorts, etc.

BUY NOW

Fabric - Cotton

Neckline - Crew Neck

Sleeves - Half-sleeves

Colour - Beige

More comfortable for your classic everyday look.

BUY NOW

Occasion - Men’s oversized t-shirts for Gym and Casual t-shirts for men

Pattern - Cotton-Lycra fabric, round neck men’s t-shirt with a front small pocket.

Fit - Oversized Fit men's polo T-shirt.

Sleeves - Big-sleeved t-shirts for men.

Size - Please refer infographic size chart for the perfect fit & select the size accordingly.

BUY NOW

Pattern - Graphic Print

Sleeve Type - Half Sleeves, Round Neck.

Stylish Design - Create a lasting impression in this drop-shoulder printed shirt for men. Beautifully Crafted in 100% pure cotton.

Usage -. You can wear this classic drop-shoulder oversized t-shirt for going to a party, club, date, or casual meeting & will definitely give you comfort feeling

Material Composition - Pure Cotton

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)