NADA bans Indian boxer Sumit Sangwan for a year for failing dope test

Headlines

This is how Aryan Khan convinced a 'very nervous' Shah Rukh Khan to return and shoot Pathaan, Jawan after three-year gap

'Extremely ordinary': Gautam Gambhir criticizes Babar Azam's captaincy after Pakistan's Asia Cup exit

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to rumours of Dunki delay, pokes fun at festive releases: 'Jab meri film aati hai, Eid hoti hai'

Pokémon goes Desi, company launches Pokemon Go in Hindi with Niantic

Shah Rukh Khan says he and Atlee 'fooled' Deepika Padukone into doing full-length role in Jawan: ‘She didn’t know…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli turns 'water boy' for team India | Virat Kohli 'water boy' full video | IND vs BAN live

This is how Aryan Khan convinced a 'very nervous' Shah Rukh Khan to return and shoot Pathaan, Jawan after three-year gap

Anantnag Encounter: Operation On For 70+ Hours, 1 More Soldier Dead, Forces Use Drones | Top Points

Health benefits of drinking Himalayan salt water first thing in the morning

IIT graduates who became saints

10 incredible health benefits of Bael juice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Virat Kohli turns 'water boy' for team India | Virat Kohli 'water boy' full video | IND vs BAN live

Anantnag Encounter: Operation On For 70+ Hours, 1 More Soldier Dead, Forces Use Drones | Top Points

Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series | Asia Cup 2023

This is how Aryan Khan convinced a 'very nervous' Shah Rukh Khan to return and shoot Pathaan, Jawan after three-year gap

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to rumours of Dunki delay, pokes fun at festive releases: 'Jab meri film aati hai, Eid hoti hai'

Kritika Kamra talks Bambai Meri Jaan and why women don't get 'strong' roles in 'male-dominated' crime genre | Exclusive

HomeSexuality

Sexuality

NADA bans Indian boxer Sumit Sangwan for a year for failing dope test

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Thursday banned former Asian silver medallist boxer Sumit Sangwan for a year for failing a dope test. 

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 27, 2019, 03:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Thursday banned former Asian silver medallist boxer Sumit Sangwan for a year for failing a dope test. 

Sangwan - who competed in the 2012 London Olympics - was set to appear for the Olympic qualifier trials.

However, the formerly a 91-kg category boxer will not be able to fight as his suspension starts with immediate effect.

“Sumit Sangwan banned for 1 year with immediate effect for consuming the specified prohibited substance,” NADA DG Navin Agarwal posted on his twitter handle.

Sangwan’s sample was collected “out of competition” (OOC) on October 10 and he tested positive for Acetazolamide.

The drug is listed as Diuretics and masking agents under S5 of WADA’s 2019 Prohibited List.

The boxer's suspension starts from Thursday, December 26, 2019.

“The Hearing Panel holds that since Athlete in the present case was negligent in consuming the specified prohibited substance without verifying its composition and elements and elements and without disclosing same in the doping form, he is liable for sanctions under Article 10.5.1 for ineligibility period of 1 year,” the order stated.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet IAS officer Surabhi Gautam, couldn't speak English, quit job at Ratan Tata's company, cracked UPSC, got AIR...

    WhatsApp to roll out 'automatic security code verification' for end-to-end encryption; check details

    Asia Cup 2023: Ramiz Raja asserts India's decisive victory delivers psychological blow to Pakistan

    IND vs BAN: Ravindra Jadeja joins Kapil Dev in elite list, becomes 7th Indian to achieve this milestone

    Nipah virus: Case against man for calling Nipah ‘fake narrative created by pharma companies' on social media

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

    Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

    Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

    Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

    Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE