World UFO Day 2022 on July 2: History, significance and all you need to know

File Photo

The World UFO is celebrated across the globe on July 2. The main aim of this day is to create awareness among people about the Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO), which are connected with the alien world.

Interestingly, there isn’t much evidence to validate the presence of aliens in other parts of the universe, yet the UFO Day is observed to respect the ideas of all UFO enthusiasts. This day is an opportunity for all such people to let their imagination run wild.

READ | Earthshine Moon 2022: Here’s when, where, how to watch this stunning event

Know more about the history of UFO

American aviator and businessman Kenneth Arnold is considered to be the first one to draw the world’s attention towards the UFO phenomenon because he saw a UFO.

He then defined the UFO as an object which is shaped like a big flat disk.

In 1947, a crash reported in New Mexico fuelled conspiracy theories over the presence of UFOs. As per William Brazel, who was the only witness to the incident, the crashed UFO was made up of rubber strips and tinfoil.

More about World UFO Day 2022 celebrations

Many people across the globe believe in the UFO phenomenon, the presence of aliens and other worldly creatures in parts of the universe. These people are firm proponents stating that the world doesn’t belong to humans alone and that there might be many other worlds inhabited by aliens.

READ | Microsoft founder Bill Gates shares CV from 50 years back, says today’s resumes lot better

Sky gazers and astronomy enthusiasts have often encouraged others to stay alert about tracing aliens from other parts of the world.

While there is still lots of misinformation in regard to UFOs, believers in the UFO phenomenon celebrate the day with great enthusiasm.