World's oldest 'preserved' heart discovered in Australia, aged 380 million years old

Australian archaeologists have uncovered a fish with the oldest known heart, dating back 380 million years. Scientists claim that the findings from this study, headed by Curtin University in Perth, explain the physical evolution of humans.

The fish fossil was discovered in the Gogo Formation, which is in the Kimberley area of Western Australia.

According to a statement issued by Curtin University, x-rays and neutron beams were used to scan the fish specimens, which were preserved in limestone concretions. The study was led by Professor Kate Trinajstic. Next, 3D scans of their internal organs and tissues were made.

Once thought to be extinct, a study team has now uncovered a 3D model of the complicated s-shaped heart of an arthrodire, a kind of jawed fish. The research was published in Science.

The findings will have far-reaching consequences for evolutionary studies. Scientists have discovered that evolution often occurs incrementally. These results, however, imply a huge jump in evolutionary development between jawed and jawless animals. Hearts were in the mouths of the extinct fish, just beneath their gills. Currently, sharks still have a similar structure. She went on to say that such traits were rather advanced in these animals and provided insight into the evolution of the jaws by revealing changes to the vertebral column and skull.

“Evolution is often thought of as a series of small steps, but these ancient fossils suggest there was a larger leap between jawless and jawed vertebrates. "These fish literally have their hearts in their mouths and under their gills -- just like sharks today," said Professor Kate Trinajstic.

She added that the study offered important clues about how the anatomy of vertebrates evolved.

"These features were advanced in such early vertebrates, offering a unique window into how the head and neck region began to change to accommodate jaws, a critical stage in the evolution of our own bodies," the statement said.