Science

SCIENCE

Wolf Moon: First supermoon of 2026 lights up skies in India, WATCH viral video here

Supermoon of 2026: During this celestial event, the moon will appear 30 per cent brighter than an average full moon.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 07:26 PM IST

Wolf Moon: First supermoon of 2026 lights up skies in India, WATCH viral video here
The first Supermoon of 2026, popularly known as the Wolf Moon, was witnessed in several Indian cities, including Kolkata and Lucknow, on Saturday, January 3. During this celestial event, the moon will appear 30 per cent brighter than an average full moon. The spectacle is visible shortly after sunset, giving skywatchers a particularly striking early-evening view. As it rises close to the horizon, the Moon glows with a warm orange-yellow tint, a result of moonlight passing through a thicker layer of Earth’s atmosphere. Check out the video of the first Supermoon of 2026 below.

 

