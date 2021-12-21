Winter Solstice 2021: Know historical significance of the year's shortest day

Also called the December Solstice, the date of December 21 has carried immense significance for humans since ancient times.

Days have been getting shorter and shorter, and now December 21 marks Winter Solstice in India and the other countries of the world in the northern hemisphere. The date marks the shortest day of the year, the point when the sun’s path in the sky is farthest south.

While the meteorological winter starts on December 1, the astronomical winter starts from Winter Solstice, which takes place on either December 21 or 22. With the sun traveling the shortest path in its daily journey though our sky, people in the northern hemisphere get the least amount of sunlight and consequently the shortest night. After Winter Solstice, the days start becoming longer again in the run up to the Summer Solstice in June, which marks the longest day of the year.

Also called the December Solstice, the day has carried immense significance for humans since ancient times.

Historical and cultural significance of Winter Solstice

For astronomers, the day has been one of immense value since the Neolithic age, also called the New Stone Age, the timespan which was the final stage of cultural evolution and technological development for our prehistoric ancestors.

The day historically marked the end of economic cycles for many societies. It was also used as a marker that civilisations used to guide themselves for sowing crops or gearing up for famine like conditions of winter by storing food and getting rid of excess domesticated stock. Winter Solstice was also known as ‘midwinter’ in some civilisations with longer days set to start.

Several festivals around the world either take place on the day of the Winter Solstice or are connected to it. In India, the festival of Makar Sankranti falling on January 14 marks the day on which the month with the shortest day of the year ends.

Winter Solstice in 2021

In 2021, the northern hemisphere is expected to get only 8 hours and 46 minutes of daylight. On the night of December 2021, the north pole will be furthest from the sun. For India, the winter solstice sunrise will take place at 07:10 am and the sunset will be at 05:29 pm with a day duration of 10 hours 19 minutes and 11 seconds