Will Artificial Intelligence wipe out humanity? Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton warns...

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) is getting smarter and independent, it is going out of control and becoming master of its own. Will it become so destructive that it may wipe out humanity or push human beings to the edge of extinction? Details here.

Will Artificial Intelligence (AI) wipe out humanity? As the AI is getting smarter and independent, it is going out of control and becoming master of its own. Will it become so destructive that it may wipe out humanity or push human beings to the edge of extinction? Talking to CNN, former Google executive Geoffrey Hinton, known as the 'Godfather of AI', has expressed apprehension that the possibility can not be ruled out. Expressing doubts over how the AI companies will ensure humans' dominance over 'submissive' AI systems, he said that there is a 10 to 20% chance of humans being wiped out by their own creation, the AI.

Will AI control human beings?

The Nobel Prize-winning computer scientist said, "That’s not going to work. They’re going to be much smarter than us. They’re going to have all sorts of ways to get around that." He warned that the AI in the future would be able to control humans just as easily as an adult can bribe a 3-year-old with candy. He suggested that to save mankind from destruction, humans should build the 'maternal instincts' into AI models so that they really care about people, even when the technology becomes more powerful than humans.

(Geoffrey Hinton, Godfather of AI)

What will Artificial Intelligence do in 20 years?

Geoffrey Hinton further said that AI systems "will very quickly develop two subgoals, if they’re smart: One is to stay alive… (and) the other subgoal is to get more control." Talking about the risks posed by the AI, he warned, Hinton said, "Most of the AI experts believe that sometime in the next five to 20 years, we'll make AIs that are smarter than people, and they'll probably end up much smarter than people, and there's very few examples we know of smarter things being controlled by less smart things."

He added, "Evolution built maternal instincts into the mother, and if we don't do something like that with these alien beings we are creating, we'll be history."

Who is Geoffrey Hinton?

Geoffrey Everest Hinton is a British-Canadian computer scientist, cognitive scientist, and cognitive psychologist. He is known for his work on artificial neural networks, which earned him the title "the Godfather of AI". Hinton is a professor Emeritus at the University of Toronto.