Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi: Humayun's Tomb complex dome collapses, at least 8 feared trapped

From Eden Gardens to PM Modi's residence: Full schedule of Lionel Messi's historic 'GOAT tour of India 2025' revealed

Meet man with Rs 31554 crore net worth, who operates India's largest airport, now set to develop cargo city in...; he is...

Meet Indian genius, who cracked IIT-JEE at 12, became India’s youngest IITian, completed PhD at 24, got job at Apple, he is now…

Will Artificial Intelligence wipe out humanity? Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton warns...

IPL 2026 trade: How Jos Buttler’s exit triggered rift between Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals?

'Bucket list accomplished': Mumbai woman sings ‘Chaahun Main Ya Naa’ in front of Aditya Roy Kapur, WATCH

MS Dhoni nearly ended THIS former Indian opener's ODI career in 2008, his name is...

Trump Putin meeting: Heavy security arrangements at historic Alaska summit, check key details

Will Cristiano Ronaldo make India appearance? AFC Champions League draw pits Al Nassr against FC Goa

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi: Humayun's Tomb complex dome collapses, at least 8 feared trapped

Delhi: Humayun's Tomb complex dome collapses, 8 feared trapped

From Eden Gardens to PM Modi's residence: Full schedule of Lionel Messi's historic 'GOAT tour of India 2025' revealed

From Eden Gardens to PM Modi's residence: Full schedule of Lionel Messi's histor

Meet man with Rs 31554 crore net worth, who operates India's largest airport, now set to develop cargo city in...; he is...

Meet man with Rs 31554 crore net worth, who operates India's largest airport

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot

From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day

HomeScience

SCIENCE

Will Artificial Intelligence wipe out humanity? Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton warns...

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) is getting smarter and independent, it is going out of control and becoming master of its own. Will it become so destructive that it may wipe out humanity or push human beings to the edge of extinction? Details here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 04:57 PM IST

Will Artificial Intelligence wipe out humanity? Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton warns...
Artificial Intelligence or AI (Representative Image)

TRENDING NOW

Will Artificial Intelligence (AI) wipe out humanity? As the AI is getting smarter and independent, it is going out of control and becoming master of its own. Will it become so destructive that it may wipe out humanity or push human beings to the edge of extinction? Talking to CNN, former Google executive Geoffrey Hinton, known as the 'Godfather of AI', has expressed apprehension that the possibility can not be ruled out. Expressing doubts over how the AI companies will ensure humans' dominance over 'submissive' AI systems, he said that there is a 10 to 20% chance of humans being wiped out by their own creation, the AI. 

Will AI control human beings?

The Nobel Prize-winning computer scientist said, "That’s not going to work. They’re going to be much smarter than us. They’re going to have all sorts of ways to get around that." He warned that the AI in the future would be able to control humans just as easily as an adult can bribe a 3-year-old with candy. He suggested that to save mankind from destruction, humans should build the 'maternal instincts' into AI models so that they really care about people, even when the technology becomes more powerful than humans. 

 

(Geoffrey Hinton, Godfather of AI)

What will Artificial Intelligence do in 20 years?

Geoffrey Hinton further said that AI systems "will very quickly develop two subgoals, if they’re smart: One is to stay alive… (and) the other subgoal is to get more control." Talking about the risks posed by the AI, he warned, Hinton said, "Most of the AI experts believe that sometime in the next five to 20 years, we'll make AIs that are smarter than people, and they'll probably end up much smarter than people, and there's very few examples we know of smarter things being controlled by less smart things."

He added, "Evolution built maternal instincts into the mother, and if we don't do something like that with these alien beings we are creating, we'll be history." 

Who is Geoffrey Hinton?

Geoffrey Everest Hinton is a British-Canadian computer scientist, cognitive scientist, and cognitive psychologist. He is known for his work on artificial neural networks, which earned him the title "the Godfather of AI". Hinton is a professor Emeritus at the University of Toronto.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
"If things don't go well...'': US warns of more tariffs on India if Trump-Putin Alaska talks fail
"If things don't go well...'': US warns of more tariffs on India if Trump-Putin
John Abraham urges Chief Justice to review stray dog order in Delhi-NCR: ‘Neither practical nor…’
John Abraham urges Chief Justice to review stray dog order in Delhi-NCR
What is PM SVANidhi scheme? How is it big boost for street vendors? Check eligibility, benefits and steps to apply
What is PM SVANidhi scheme? How is it big boost for street vendors? Check eligib
Meet Saaniya Chandhok, fiancée of Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar, she is granddaughter of...
Meet Saaniya Chandhok, fiancée of Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar
Kishtwar cloudburst: Death toll rises to 46 in J-K cloudburst, 167 rescued
Kishtwar cloudburst: Death toll rises to 46 in J-K cloudburst, 167 rescued
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE