Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

Why is August Supermoon called Sturgeon moon? Know all about last supermoon of 2022

The Sturgeon supermoon will be visible on the full moon night of August 11. The supermoon will peak around 01:36 am GMT at night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 03:01 PM IST

Why is August Supermoon called Sturgeon moon? Know all about last supermoon of 2022
File Photo

After Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, the month of August brings with it the fourth and final supermoon of the year. Called the Sturgeon moon, it will delight enthusiasts and the general public today - August 11, 2022.

Why is the August Supermoon called the Sturgeon Moon?

For the unversed, the August Supermoon gets its name from the large sturgeon fish. Algonquin tribes of North America used to be able to catch the sturgeon fish with much more ease during the time.

READ | August Sturgeon Moon: Know date, time, other details about the last supermoon of 2022

August Supermoon 2022: Date and Time 

The Sturgeon supermoon will be visible on the full moon night of August 11. The supermoon will peak around 01:36 am GMT at night. However, the moon will also appear in almost all its brightness and fullness on the night prior to and after the supermoon night - Wednesday (August 10) and Friday (August 12). 

READ | JEE Advanced 2022 registration to end today, know date, time, mode of exam, question paper pattern

What is a Supermoon?

‘Supermoon’ can be seen when a full moon coincides with the Moon’s nearest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit. The closest point is termed perigee. Astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 had coined the word 'Supermoon'. It is not considered to be an official astronomical term. 

Common understanding dictates that 'Supermoon’ refers to either a new or full moon which happens when the Moon is within 90% of perigee. The first supermoon of 2022 rose in June and the third and final of the year will rise today. The next supermoon is slated to appear on September 18, 2024.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Delhi government asks schools to organise 'Prabhat Pheris' between August 11 to 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.