Why is August Supermoon called Sturgeon moon? Know all about last supermoon of 2022

After Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, the month of August brings with it the fourth and final supermoon of the year. Called the Sturgeon moon, it will delight enthusiasts and the general public today - August 11, 2022.

Why is the August Supermoon called the Sturgeon Moon?

For the unversed, the August Supermoon gets its name from the large sturgeon fish. Algonquin tribes of North America used to be able to catch the sturgeon fish with much more ease during the time.

August Supermoon 2022: Date and Time

The Sturgeon supermoon will be visible on the full moon night of August 11. The supermoon will peak around 01:36 am GMT at night. However, the moon will also appear in almost all its brightness and fullness on the night prior to and after the supermoon night - Wednesday (August 10) and Friday (August 12).

What is a Supermoon?

‘Supermoon’ can be seen when a full moon coincides with the Moon’s nearest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit. The closest point is termed perigee. Astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 had coined the word 'Supermoon'. It is not considered to be an official astronomical term.

Common understanding dictates that 'Supermoon’ refers to either a new or full moon which happens when the Moon is within 90% of perigee. The first supermoon of 2022 rose in June and the third and final of the year will rise today. The next supermoon is slated to appear on September 18, 2024.