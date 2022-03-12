Why does this company want to dig the DEEPEST ever hole in Earth – WATCH video

An MIT spin-off company is planning to dig the largest pit ever in the Earth. For achieving this goal, the company is set to spend nearly 63 million. This will be the largest hole ever made in Earth. Earlier, a 12 km deep pit was dug in Russia, but the MIT company is going to dig a 20 km deep pit.

The MIT company, named Dubbed Quaise Energy, is working to harness the power of geothermal energy by drilling deep holes into the Earth’s crust.

Prior to this, Russia had the deepest hole on Earth. Named as Russia’s Kola Super Deep Borehole, this pit is a maximum of 12.3 kilometeres. The Dubbed Quaise Energy wants to pierce up to a distance of about 20 kilometres, which previously been considered to be impossible.

Why does the company want to dig such a deep hole?

Developed at MIT's Plasma Science and Fusion Center, Quais plans to use millimeter-long waves of electromagnetic radiation to melt atoms together.

For this, the company is using a device called gyrotrons. The device works by moving electrons at high speed inside powerful magnetic fields to trap beams of electromagnetic radiation. By combining a megawatt-power gyrotron with the latest cutting tools, Quais plans to cover a range of about 20 kilometers in months.

At these depths, temperatures can go up to 500 degree celsius which is enough to convert any liquid that into vapor. These vapors can then be used to generate electricity.

Using seed and investment funding, the plan is to release field-deployable devices offering proof-of-concept operations by 2024, with expected workloads by 2026.

Watch this video to know more:

Do you think geothermal energy is the future?