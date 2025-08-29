Who is Manoj Tumu? Why did AI expert quit Amazon job worth Rs 3.36 crore? Know about his work at Mark Zuckerberg's Meta

Govinda, Sunita Ahuja dance together at Ganpati Visarjan after debunking divorce rumors - Watch viral video
Before Manoj Tumu applied for AI and machine learning roles at Amazon and Meta, he had removed projects entirely to highlight work experience. Instead of depending on referrals, he applied directly through company websites and LinkedIn, with a strong resume.
Indian-American machine learning engineer Manoj Tumu hit the headlines when he quit his Rs 3.36 crore job at retail giant Amazon. At the age of 23, when most people remain in college, this artificial intelligence expert left his good-paying job in the biggest retail company in the world. He joined social media giant Meta for a machine learning job with a salary package exceeding Rs. 3.36 Crores, or $400,000. He aims to scale new heights in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Instead of giving too much personal information, Tumu emphasized the importance of professional experience. He asked students to secure internships while in college and explained to them that while projects are useful early on, they should eventually take a back seat. This decision eventually opened the door to better opportunities, including his current position at Meta.
Talking to reporters, Manoj Tumu admitted that he missed out on an internship during college days; however, he secured a contract role after graduating. He opted for the lower-paying role in machine learning because it aligned with his interests. He said, This decision eventually opened the door to better opportunities, including his current position at Meta.