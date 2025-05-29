What will humans look like after ten thousand years or one lakh years from now? Will they be shorter? Will they be taller or thinner? Will the humans be more intelligent or will they be stupid? These questions may be asked if the history of mankind is studied and analysed.

What will humans look like after ten thousand years or one lakh years from now? Will they be shorter? Will they be taller or thinner? Will the humans be more intelligent or will they be stupid? These questions may be asked if the history of mankind is studied and analysed. After all, ten thousand years ago we were not as intelligent and smart as we are now. According to Yuval Noah Harari's book 'Sapiens: A Brief History of Mankind', there were eight to ten human species in existence. Homo Heidelbergensis, Homo Sapiens, Homo Erectus, and Neanderthals co-existed in different parts of the world and sometimes clashed among themselves. He also writes about their physical features and tells us how the Cognitive Revolution in Homo Sapiens helped them beat the human species, which is much stronger.

The experts of anthropology have found that during the recent history of almost 10,000 years, there have been significant changes for humans to adapt to. The Agricultural Revolution provided humans with plentiful food and better living conditions. Besides, as the Homo Sapiens evolved, it resolved many health problems.

It has also been proved by a study of human fossils found at different places on the Earth over the years that humans have become fatter and, in some areas, taller. According to BBC Earth, Thomas Mailund, Senior Lecturer in Bioinformatics and Big Data at Anglia Ruskin University, London, has suggested that humans could evolve to be smaller so that our bodies would need less energy.

Charles Darwin has said that not the strongest or the largest organisms have survived, but those have survived who have adapted quickly and in a better way. So, humans have to adapt to the condition of living alongside lots of people. The humans were hunters and gatherers thousands of years ago till the Agriculture Revolution occurred. There would’ve been a handful of interactions daily during those days. Mailund has said that humans will have to evolve in ways that help them to deal with this. He has also suggested that remembering people’s names could become a much more important skill.