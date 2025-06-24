Imagine a world without bustling cities and infrastructure and nature regaining control slowly. Scientists believe that the nearest contender is not a mammal or any other creature living on land. Researchers believe the creature most suitable to take control afterward is from the ocean.

What will happen if the human being gets extinct? Who will replace humans after they lose dominance of the Earth? Imagine a world without bustling cities and infrastructure and nature regaining control slowly and gradually, but certainly. Which species will dominate the world and take control of everything like humans have controlled everything now?

Can octopuses take control of earth?

You may be shocked. However scientists believe that the nearest contender is not a mammal or any other creature living on land. Researchers believe the creature most suitable to take control afterward is from the ocean, it is the octopus. Scientists at the University of Oxford have found that octopuses have the most advanced cognitive abilities as they rival some of the most intelligent mammals. They possess remarkable problem-solving skills. They have exhibited this skill in opening jars, using tools, and escaping enclosures, these tasks require complex thinking.

Defending the theory of the dominance of octopuses, Professor Tim Coulson from the University of Oxford told 'Dailygalaxy.com', "Their intelligence is one of the most advanced in the animal kingdom." He also said that these cephalopods possess an extraordinary neural system, containing about 500 million neurons. Surprisingly enough, many of these arms are located in their arms and allow each one to operate semi-independently.

Can octopuses emerge from ocean?

It may appear crazy to think today, but Coulson imagines a future where octopuses might evolve to come out of the ocean behind and conquer the land. He points out that their remarkable dexterity and intelligence could enable them to build shelters, use tools, and even explore terrestrial environments. Though octopuses have no skeletons and their movement on land may be challenging, their adaptability is great and cannot be dismissed.

Can octopuses build cities?

Coulson says, "Imagine a world where these tentacled geniuses manipulate tools, build shelters, and even explore land.” Though it is a quite speculative scenario, the potential of these creatures to adapt in extraordinary ways can not be ignored completely. Based on this, he thinks that octopuses may evolve to the point where they could construct cities or even hunt land animals like deer. He points out that the possibility of their evolution in a world without humans should not be ruled out as it is not entirely out of the question.