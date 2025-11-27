What is Vikram-I, India's first private rocket, unveiled by PM Modi?

Who is Shikha Pandey? Out-of-favour India pacer who shocked WPL 2026 mega auction with Rs 2.40 crore deal
SCIENCE
The rocket is built to target the small-satellite segment and is capable of placing multiple satellites into orbit in a single mission.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled India's first orbital rocket, Vikram-I, on Thursday. Built by Skyroot, the rocket can launch satellites to orbit. The prime minister also inaugurated the Indian space start-up Skyroot's Infinity Campus in Hyderabad via video conferencing. The state-of-the-art facility will have around 2,00,000 square feet of workspace for designing, developing, integrating and testing multiple launch vehicles, with a capacity to build one orbital rocket every month.
Skyroot is India's leading private space company, founded by Pawan Chandana and Bharath Dhaka, both alumni of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and former ISRO scientists turned entrepreneurs.
Vikram-I is India's first private space rocket. It is built by Skyroot Aerospace as its first orbital launch vehicle. Named after Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India’s space programme, Vikram-I is designed to place satellites into orbit. The rocket is built to target the small-satellite segment and is capable of placing multiple satellites into orbit in a single mission.
In November 2022, Skyroot launched its sub-orbital rocket, Vikram-S, becoming the first Indian private company to launch a rocket to space, according to a press release by the PMO. This is looked at a step towards making India a global space power.