What is 'Pink Moon'? Know interesting facts about April's spring moon, when and where to watch

The Pink Moon denotes the first full Moon of spring. This year's Pink Moon peaked on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 12:35 am EDT (10:05 am IST). India's Pink Moon rose during the day, making it impossible for residents to see the entire Moon before dusk, but they may watch the show online.

As the Pink Moon reached its height on Thursday, it will continue to appear full through Friday. So, Thursday after sunset and Friday evening are the best times for Indians to see the Pink Moon in the sky.

When and where to watch Pink Moon

On YouTube, a number of channels are live-streaming the Pink Moon. According to NASA, observers can also see the prominent star Spica, which is located around eight degrees to the lower left of the Pink Moon.

Why is the spring's first moon called the Pink Moon?

According to the Maine Farmers' Almanac, the herb moss pink, a plant native to the eastern United States, is one of the earliest widely distributed flowers of spring. As a result, the first full Moon of spring, which rises in the skies in April, is known as the Pink Moon.

Interesting facts about Pink Moon

The Pink Moon, which occurs when shad, or fish from the herring family, swim upstream to spawn or lay eggs, is also known as the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon.

The Pink Moon is also known as the Pesach or Passover Moon by Jews. Jews will continue to observe Pesach, or Passover, till April 13, 2023.

The full Moon is referred to as the Paschal Moon by Christians. From the moment the Paschal Moon rises, the day of Easter is determined.

The Hanuman Jayanti celebration and the arrival of the Pink Moon coincide in India.

Buddhists celebrate the Pink Moon, also known as Bak Poya, on the day the full Moon appears to remember the time the Buddha visited Sri Lanka and prevented war by resolving a conflict between two chiefs.

The Pink Moon appears on the Islamic calendar sometime around the middle of the fasting month of Ramadan. Ramadan, which commemorates the month when the Qur'an Sharif was revealed, is a time for charitable deeds, prayer, and a daily fast from sunrise to dusk.