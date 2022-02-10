What is Geomagnetic storm that is expected to hit Earth today?

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

The Sun has once again ejected fresh solar eruptions towards Earth a week after the planet was hit by a similar moderate geomagnetic storm, researchers revealed. However, it is expected that the impact will not be hazardous. "The impact is unlikely to be very hazardous. Moderate geomagnetic storms are likely," Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India tweeted.

Center of Excellence in Space Sciences (CESS) under the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research tweeted that a filament eruption was observed on the Sun south of disk center on February 6. The eruption was recorded by the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) mission's Large Angle and Spectrometric Coronagraph (LASCO), said CESS.

SOHO, the joint mission by NASA and the European Space Agency launched in 1995 to study the Sun, routinely identifies the coronal mass ejections (CMEs). Space Weather Prediction Center, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, reports that CMEs to Earth can reach Earth in mere 15-18 hours if they are fast enough.

What is CMEs?

CMEs are large ejections of plasma and magnetic fields that originate from the Sun's corona.

They are capable of ejecting billions of tons of coronal material as they travel outward from the Sun.

The speed at which they travel ranges from slower than 250 kilometres per second up to nearly 3000 km/s.

Fastest Earth-directed CMEs can reach Earth in 15-18 hours. Slower CMEs can take several days to arrive.

When a coronal mass ejection (CME) collides with the Earth, it causes a geomagnetic storm.

What is Geomagnetic storms?

Geomagnetic storms are major disturbances of Earth's magnetosphere.

This is caused by a massive exchange of energy from the solar wind into the space environment surrounding the Earth.

Triggered by powerful blasts of radiation called solar flare, it can disrupt high-frequency radio broadcasts and low-frequency navigation.

They also produce major changes in currents, plasma and fields in Earth's magnetosphere.

A geomagnetic storm of this class will likely affect satellite operations in a minor way.

It can cause minor fluctuations in power grids, and cause auroras to be visible in high latitudes.

The solar wind conditions that are effective for creating geomagnetic storms are sustained periods of high-speed solar wind.

Although the current space environment is normal, the CESS predicted flares of M/X class in the coming days.

The timings

Earth will be impacted by the moderate geomagnetic storm in the range 451-615 kilometres per second from February 9-10.

The tentative timings for geomagnetic storm is 11.18 am IST on February 9 to 3.23 pm IST on February 10.