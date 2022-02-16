What is Elon Musk’s plan for Mars? SpaceX CEO shares stunning simulation video - WATCH

Visionary and eccentric billionaire Elon Musk has long harboured the dream of taking humans to Mars. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is at the forefront of the private space industry and his revolutionary rockets are now being used even by NASA for space missions.

Musk’s space company has an ongoing Mars program. As per the initial schedule, SpaceX wanted to send the first humans to the Red Planet by 2024. However, the plan was revised to an uncrewed mission with the date of human inter-planetary travel pushed back by 2 years to 2026.

Musk is know for creating Twitter storms, for the right reasons and also the wrong ones. His newest storm came from a simulation video of a trip of SpaceX’s Startship on a voyage to Mars. The billionaire followed up the post by saying that the simulation will become a reality in our lifetime. “This will be real in our lifetime,” he tweeted. The video is from the official YouTube page of SpaceX. Watch it below:

Crucial to the plan is the specialised spacecraft that is being developed by SpaceX since 2018 called the Starship, which is a fully reusable super-heavy lift rocket.