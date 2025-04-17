Marine scientists have shot the first footage of a colossal squid swimming freely in its natural habitat, nearly a century after the species was identified. The feat was achieved by researchers aboard the Schmidt Ocean Institute's research vessel Falkor. Read more here.

Marine scientists have shot the first footage of a colossal squid swimming freely in its natural habitat, nearly a century after the species was identified. The maiden feat was achieved by researchers aboard the Schmidt Ocean Institute's research vessel Falkor during an expedition between the waters of Argentina and Antarctica, according to a report by The Metro.

Footage of the juvenile squid, measuring around 30 cm, was taken on March 9 near the South Sandwich Islands at a depth of around 600 meters using a remote-operated underwater vehicle, the report said.

Colossal squid, whose scientific name is Mesonychoteuthis hamiltoni, were previously found only as remains in the stomachs of whales or as dying specimens pulled up by fishing vessels. Its discovery in March marked the first time it was observed alive in its natural, deep sea environment.

In a video released by the Schmidt Ocean Institute, the colossal squid, still transparent due to its young age, can be seen gliding through the dark ocean using its long tentacles. As it matures, it will grow up to seven meters in length and weigh nearly 500 kilograms. The colossal squid is known to be the heaviest invertebrate on Earth.

Another distinctive feature of the colossal squid is the presence of rotating hooks on its arms, distinguishing it from other glass squid species.

"It's exciting to see the first in situ footage of a juvenile colossal squid and humbling to think that they have no idea that humans exist," said Dr. Kat Bolstad, a researcher at the Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand, who helped confirm the species.

During the same expedition series, scientists also captured the first-ever footage of the glacial glass squid -- another rarely-seen deep sea species -- in January.

"The ocean continues to reveal its wonders, and we are only just beginning to understand the diversity that lies beneath," said Dr. Jyotika Virmani, the Executive Director of the Schmidt Ocean Institute.