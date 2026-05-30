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What is Blue Moon? Rare bright moon to be seen on May 31; Check timing in India, more here

Night-sky enthusiasts have a great reason to rejoice as the last of May will bring a spell bounding celestial event. They will be able to witness a second full moon in one month, an occurrence famously known as a Blue Moon. However, the moon does not actually appear to be blue. 

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 30, 2026, 11:14 AM IST

What is Blue Moon? Rare bright moon to be seen on May 31; Check timing in India, more here
Blue Moon to be seen on May 31 in India
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Night-sky enthusiasts have a great reason to rejoice as the last of May will bring a spell bounding celestial event. They will be able to witness a second full moon in one month, an occurrence famously known as a Blue Moon. However, the moon does not actually appear to be blue. 

And no, the Moon won’t actually turn blue, but the event is still considered very special in the field of astronomy.

A rare Blue Moon is expected to appear in the night sky on May 31, making it one of the most beautiful celestial events of 2026. How the moon will look like in reality is far different from what one would expect. Skywatchers may see a beautiful golden-orange Moon rising shortly after sunset, creating a awe-inspiring sight for those who wish to behold the view. 

What is the Blue Moon phenomenon?

On May 1, the month started with a glowing full Moon, and that occurrence is popularly called the Flower Moon, due to the blooming spring season. And just like the first day, the last day of the month, i.e. May 31, will witness another striking bright full moon view called Blue Moon. The event will brighten and light up the sky. 

According to BBC reports, this rare occurrence will lead to 2026 having 13 full Moons instead of the usual 12, making the last moon of May most spectacular. The event is expected to be seen across India and various other parts of the world and many would be able to watch this as there would be no need for any equipment like telescopes or specialised equipment.

When and how to watch in India

For skywatchers in India, the Blue Moon will rise in the eastern sky shortly after sunset on May 31. According to the Purnima Tithi the the moon will be appear at 11:58 AM on May 30, 2026, and will end at 2:14 PM on May 31, 2026. According to astronomy experts the best viewing time is in the evening of May 31. At this time the moon would appear bigger due to the well-known "Moon illusion" formed by nearby buildings, trees and the horizon. 

To watch the best view of the Blue Moon, viewing it from a location with a clear eastern or south-eastern view is recommended. Traditionally, night-time rituals linked to Poornima are expected to be observed on May 30, while daytime rituals will fall on May 31.

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