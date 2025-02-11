The full moon is also known as Snow Moon as it will occur in a chilly winter with snowfall in many areas. This full moon appears when it comes exactly opposite to the Sun, when seen from the Earth.

As beautiful and heartwarming as Valentine’s week is, it will be even more special as it will witness a stunning full moon. The beautiful full moon of February will light the skies and will peak on Thursday, February 13 at 7:23 am IST (Wednesday, February 12 at 8.53 p.m. EST), three days after it occults Mars, as per Space.com.

The full moon is also known as Snow Moon as it will occur in a chilly winter with snowfall in many areas. This full moon appears when it comes exactly opposite to the Sun, when seen from the Earth. The sunlight completely illuminates the moon.

Although a lunar eclipse won't occur this month, the full moon will still be visible on the evenings of February 11 and 13. It will rise over the eastern horizon at sunset and reach its peak in the sky by midnight. The reason for no lunar eclipse is due to the moon's orbit being tilted 5 degrees from Earth's orbital plane, preventing the sun, Earth, and moon from aligning perfectly.

What happens during Snow Moon?

The second full moon of the year is known as the Snow Moon, a name rooted in traditional sources such as Native American, Colonial American, and European cultures. This moniker reflects the fact that February is usually the snowiest month in the US. Alternatively, February's full moon is also referred to as the Hunger Moon or Storm Moon. This year, the Snow Moon will be visible in the constellation of Leo.

Following are some of the happenings during Snow Moon:

1. The Snow Moon is 100% illuminated by the sun, making it visible all night long.

2. Moonrise and Sunset: The Snow Moon rises in the east around sunset and sets in the west around sunrise.

3. Brighter Nights: The full moon's brightness can make nights appear brighter, especially in areas with minimal light pollution.

4. Tidal Changes: As with every full moon, the Snow Moon can cause higher-than-usual high tides and lower-than-usual low tides.

5. Cultural Significance: The Snow Moon has cultural and spiritual significance in various societies, often associated with renewal, growth, and celebration

6. Astronomical Events: The Snow Moon can sometimes coincide with other astronomical events, such as lunar eclipses or planetary alignments.

When to watch Snow Moon?

Catch the full Snow Moon on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at its peak beauty as it rises in the east just after sunset. For residents on the East Coast, the moon will be 100% illuminated by the sun. Timing-wise, New Yorkers can expect sunset at 5:26 p.m. EST, followed by moonrise at 5:41 p.m. EST, while in Los Angeles, sunset is at 5:33 p.m. PST and moonrise at 5:57 p.m. PST. Don't miss this stunning spectacle, especially if you're a moon enthusiast (selenophile)! The February Snow Moon promises to be a breathtaking sight.