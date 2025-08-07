Twitter
What are China's robot wolves? Can PLA deploy AI-enabled robot soldiers on LAC along Indian borders?

China has developed AI-enabled 'robot wolves' that can perform the duties of normal human soldiers. How dangerous can these soldiers be for India if they are deployed along the LAC in Ladakh?

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 07:54 PM IST

What are China's robot wolves? Can PLA deploy AI-enabled robot soldiers on LAC along Indian borders?
PLA's Robot Wolves

Will the next war be fought by robots instead of human soldiers? Will the Chinese Army deploy its robot soldiers on the battlefield to take on the enemy troops? How dangerous will it be and how may it change the dynamics of warfare with far-reaching consequences? At a time when Artificial Intelligence (AI) is quickly replacing humans in different fields, warfare is not far away. China has developed its new ‘robot wolves’ in a human-drone collaboration exercise. 

What are robot wolves of PLA?

State-controlled China Central Television (CCTV) has shown visuals of these robots. It can be seen clearly that these are an upgrade from the earlier robot dogs. Going one step ahead, they can replace human soldiers in life-threatening conditions to reduce combat casualties. The state television has also reported that two motorised infantry companies from the People's Liberation Army (PLA)’s 76th Group Army participated in a military exercise, specially held for integrating unmanned devices into traditional assault tactics.

What happened at practice session of robot soldiers?

In the CCTV programme, soldiers with QBZ-191 rifles and portable rocket launchers were shown moving in a disciplined formation alongside robot wolves, which carried similar weapons. The robot wolf also carried a rifle on its back. Like any normal human soldier, these robots walked, climbed, and maintained the pace with infantry. They simulated a coordinated ground advance.

Beijing introduced the wolf robots to the world at the Airshow China 2024. Developed by China South Industries Group Corporation, they weighed 70 kilograms. The company designed these robots so that they could perform multipurpose activities, such as armed assault, surveillance, transport, and support.

Can Chinese Army deploy robot wolves along LAC?

Though China has not said whether or when these robots can be deployed in the real battlefield. However, the PLA may certainly deploy these wolf robots whenever they need them. Taking lessons from the Galwan skirmishes in May 2020, when 40 Chinese soldiers were reportedly killed in the hand-to-hand combat with the Indian Army, the PLA can deploy them there. As the Indian border along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh is situated at a very high altitude, where it is quite difficult to deploy soldiers, particularly in winter, these wolf soldiers can be the best bet for the Chinese Army. 

