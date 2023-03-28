Search icon
Water on moon? Chinese scientist finds new source of water in moon samples from space mission

On the lunar soil where meteorite hits take place, there was water trapped in small glass beads.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 02:47 PM IST

With lunar samples from a Chinese exploration mission, scientists have found a fresh and renewable resource of water on the moon for astronauts. On the lunar soil where meteorite hits take place, there was water trapped in small glass beads.

China recovered samples from the moon in 2020, and those samples contained sparkling, multicoloured glass beads. The water content was only a tiny fraction of that, according to study participant Hejiu Hui of Nanjing University, whose beads varied in size from the breadth of one hair to many hairs.

The team estimates that there are billions or trillions of these impact beads, which might equal a significant amount of water, though extracting it would be challenging. Hui wrote in an email, "Yes, it will need many and lots of glass beads. On the moon, however, there are an enormous number of beads."

The solar wind's continuous assault of hydrogen allowed these beads to continuously produce water. The research was based on 32 glass beads that were randomly chosen from lunar dust brought back by the Chang'e 5 moon mission and was reported on Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience.

Additional samples will be examined, according to Hui. These impact beads, which are spread out all over, are the result of melting material cooling after being expelled by incoming space pebbles. The beads might be heated, perhaps by forthcoming unmanned operations, to extract water.

To evaluate whether this is practicable and, if so, whether the water is safe to drink, more research is required. This demonstrates that "water can be refilled on the surface of the moon... a water supply reservoir on the moon," according to Hui.

Based on samples brought back by the Apollo astronauts more than 50 years ago, previous investigations discovered water in glass beads created by lunar volcanic activity. These, too, may be able to supply water for future crews as well as rocket fuel.

READ | Four men will soon live on 'Mars', private quarters, kitchen and other facilities to be provided

 

